Brent Stanley's Bendigo Guineas hope on the rise

By Kieran Iles
Updated March 31 2023 - 10:54am, first published 10:33am
Sorel Rising, pictured winning on his home track at Bendigo in February, is trainer Brent Stanley's Bendigo Guineas hope. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos
BENDIGO trainer Brent Stanley says Sorel Rising has thrived since his last-start win in Adelaide and is coming in to his own ahead of his tilt at the Listed Bendigo Guineas (1400m) on Saturday.

