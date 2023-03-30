BENDIGO trainer Brent Stanley says Sorel Rising has thrived since his last-start win in Adelaide and is coming in to his own ahead of his tilt at the Listed Bendigo Guineas (1400m) on Saturday.
After a few issues earlier in his career, the gelded son of Russian Revolution and Sorel Point has hit a purple patch with a pair of wins and a narrow second from his last three starts.
His dominant last-start win at Morphettville at benchmark 70 level has not only thrust him into Guineas calculations, but vindicated the high opinion Stanley has always had of the three-year-old.
"He's always been a good horse. He won his first start as a three-year-old at Mornington and beat a really good horse that day," he said.
"The filly of Jerome Hunter's (Rich Fortune) went to the paddock and came back first-up and won a benchmark 70 at Moonee Valley and then won (a Group 3) at Sandown and ended up just getting beat up the straight at Flemington. She's a very good horse.
"(After Mornington), we ran around at Flemington and there were a lot of complications because of a storm and it cooked him a bit, but he ran fifth.
"There were a few issues after that, but he's had a hassle-free preparation his last three starts and really put it together."
Sorel Rising will head into the $200,000 feature with a win on his home track as recently as three starts ago, in a performance Stanley rated as every bit as impressive as his Adelaide victory.
"He missed the start that day, was on the inside and he had to go up in between them and when he got out he blew them away," he said.
"His next stop at Sandown, the leader stopped on straightening and he got left in front and just got beaten on the line by a horse that came out and ran second in a stakes in Adelaide at his next start.
"I thought he dominated them in Adelaide last-start and the trip over there did him the world of good.
"His work on the course proper on Tuesday was the best he's ever worked and drawing barrier two on his home track, he ticks a lot of boxes."
Stanley is no stranger to feature race success on his home track, having won the 2018 Bendigo Cup with Red Alto.
The same horse finished midfield in the Bendigo Guineas in 2016, four-and-a-half months after his valiant fourth in the previous year's Victorian Derby at odds of 100-1.
Red Alto underlined his versatility by also finishing third in the 2019 Golden Mile.
With definite signs of maturity having emerged in the aftermath of his Adelaide win, Stanley is optimistic about unearthing his next stakes race performer on a big day for Bendigo.
"Golden Mile day has been good to me, but I don't run them for the sake of having a runner on the day," he said.
"There are plenty of other meetings they can go to and win a race.
"I really think he's a live chance of winning the race. He's always been a stakes quality horse, it just been a matter of getting him to those right races."
