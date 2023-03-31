LVFNL: 16 premiership players to begin Marong flag defence

MARONG will begin the defence of its Loddon Valley league premiership on Saturday night with 16 players who were part of last year's winning grand final team.
The Panthers take on Maiden Gully YCW at Maiden Gully under lights from 5.30pm in their season-opener.
Apart from recruits Matt Riordan and Michael Bradbury and the quartet of Brodie Hartland, Zack Turbull, Pat Gretgrix and Noah McCaig, the other 16 players who take to the field for the Panthers were all part of last year's 94-point grand final drubbing of Bridgewater.
The Panthers - who along with Pyramid Hill are tipped to be the competition pace-setters - will be aiming to assert their authority in their opening game like they have the previous two years when they started last season with a 144-point belting of the Eagles and 2021 with a 141-point thrashing of Calivil United.
"We're really excited about the challenge this year... we understand that we're now the hunted for the first time in more than 30 years," Marong coach Linton Jacobs said on Friday.
"From what I've seen of the guys on the track during the pre-season the boys are all really hungry. They've had a taste of it now and want more."
The Panthers have played two practice matches for a pair of wins over Maldon and Charlton.
Saturday night, though, will be the first time Jacobs has seen his side in a game situation this year given he missed both practice matches due to his finals commitments with Strathdale in the Bendigo District Cricket Association.
"From all reports we've had a good couple of practice matches, but we've had a couple of intra-clubs and done a lot of match simulation, so I've got a fair idea of how we're tracking," Jacobs said.
"Physically, we've got no excuses. Our pre-season has been really good with a lot of running and we've tinkered a bit on the way we play.
"We know teams are going to come hard at us every week, so we have to be up every week."
Maiden Gully YCW will be led by new coach Jay McDonald, who is among five fresh coaches in the LVFNL.
Calivil United (Anthony Dennis), Newbridge (Daniel Smith and Sam Gale) and Mitiamo (Jon Varcoe) also have new coaches this season.
The only game in round one featuring the same two coaches from last season is at Inglewood where the Blues - hoping this will finally be their long-awaited return to the finals for the first time since 2003 - host Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
"We're obviously really keen to get into it on Saturday and we'll go in with as strong a side as we've had for a while," Inglewood coach Darrell Billett said.
"We've got nine new players in the side, so a lot with us early will depend on how the boys gel."
Saturday's clash against the Bears is the first of four games in a row the Blues play against finalists from last year in a start to the season Billett welcomes.
"It's a tough draw, but I don't mind that and we will certainly get an idea early of how we're tracking," Billett said.
The Blues have had a strong retention and a fruitful recruiting campaign that has included new assistant coach Fergus Payne from Strathfieldsaye and midfielder/half-back Sam Dorevitch from Caulfield in the Amateurs.
A blow though will be the Blues missing Jasper McClelland (ACL playing basketball) for the year.
Round one tips:
Luke West - Newbridge, BL-Serpentine, Bridgewater, Marong.
Adam Bourke - Newbridge, BL-Serpentine, Bridgewater, Marong.
2.15pm Saturday at Calivil.
CALIVIL UNITED
From - Cody Thompson, Ollie Murphy, Jack Maher, Mitch Avard, Justin Hynes, Anthony Dennis, Lachlan Mangan, Jake Lawry, Blair Richards, Henry Miller, Jordan Bonanno, Evan Ritchie, Thomas Piazza, Jordan Lea, Jack Sinclair, Tom Wakefield, Lachlan Brook, Jayden Manderson, Walter Miller, Ben Baker, William Cole, Bradley Masson
NEWBRIDGE
From - Matthew Adams, Jack Teasdale, Aidan Moore, Corey Van Aken, Austin Fithall, Liam Nihill, Dominic Makur, Sam Gale, Brodie Pearce, Tyler McLeod, Dylan Stevens, William Daly, Jack Murray, Christopher Dixon, William Copland, Matt Giri, Caleb Sanders, Angus Fortune, Dylan Lloyd, David Romer, Jack Clark, Caleb Argus
2.15pm Saturday at Inglewood.
INGLEWOOD
From - Cameron Martin, Charlie McGaw, Charlie Ingham, Callum March, Keelan Payne, Bregon Cotchett, Matthew Rowe, Traiton Kendal, Nathan Angelino, Sam Polack, Fergus Payne, Sam Dorevitch, Jack Nevins, Cody Stobaus, Daniel Polack, Jaspa Wendels, Thomas Kennedy, Darcy Hogan, Isaac Povey, Cody Wright, Alex Lowe, Luke Matheson
BEARS LAGOON-SERPENTINE
From - Steve Gladman, Jaxon Addlem, Andrew Gladman, Callum Draper, Kyal Zass, Louis Mott, Jeremy Hancock, Justin Laird, Charlie Gadsden, Josh Taig, Anthony Lewin, James Bailey, Jean-Miguel Podosky, Bailey Harrison, Ryan Prendergast, Darcy Poulter, Beau Roy-Clements, Harrison Gadsden
2.15pm Saturday at Mitiamo.
MITIAMO
Not supplied
BRIDGEWATER
From - Emile Pavlich, Brayden Stepien, James Naughton, Zane Hoiles, Jacob Ellings, Jack Symons, Nicholas Naughton, Michael Brooks, Joshua Martyn, Harry McKinley, Darcy Wood, Nicholas Hall, Sam Dewar, Harry Donegan, Tyler Estrada, Aaron Gauci, Joel Green, Toby Naughton
5.30pm Saturday at Maiden Gully.
MAIDEN GULLY YCW
From - Josh Covington, Ed Crisp, Damian Wust, Lachie Sobina, Mathew Crooks, Nathan Murley, Daniel Baldwin, Mitchell Dean, Corey Walsh, Ryan Sarkady, Cooper Hale, Kyle Franzini, Brody Green, Jay McDonald, Tyler Miles, William Noden, Brandon Dimech, Jonathon Carroll, Jayden Magnusson, Josh Worsley, Bailey Archer, Samuel Keneally
MARONG
From - Matthew Riordan, Kain Robins, Jimmy Gadsden, Lachlan Lee, Brodie Hartland, Michael Bradbury, Jack McCaig, Brandyn Grenfell, Zack Turnbull, Will Gadsden, Ryley Taylor, Corey Gregg, David Johnstone, Lachlan Frankel, Richard Tibbett, Matthew Willox, Patrick Gretgrix, Nathan Walsh, Carl Thiesz, Jacob Ede, Nathan Devanny, Noah McCaig
