LVFNL: 16 premiership players to begin Marong flag defence

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated March 31 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:28am
Ryley Taylor is among the 16 Marong premiership players lining up for the Panthers in round one against Maiden Gully YCW. Picture by Noni Hyett
Ryley Taylor is among the 16 Marong premiership players lining up for the Panthers in round one against Maiden Gully YCW. Picture by Noni Hyett

MARONG will begin the defence of its Loddon Valley league premiership on Saturday night with 16 players who were part of last year's winning grand final team.

