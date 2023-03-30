Theobald to represent Australia on world cheerleading stage

As a nine-year-old, Bendigo's Maddy Theobald walked into a dance class at the Kangaroo Flat Leisure Centre and saw people being flung in the air as part of a routine.
And just like that she was hooked on cheerleading straight away.
17 years later she's about to travel to Orlando in the United States to represent Australia at the International Cheer Union World Championships.
"I was a very sporty child and did everything from athletics, taekwondo and netball,'' Theobald said.
"When I was about nine years old, my neighbour asked me to attend a dance class with her daughter.
"I saw they were throwing people in the air and I absolutely had to get involved in that.
"I haven't looked back since. I did it locally for about eight years, but once I turned 18 I knew that if I wanted to get on the world stage I'd need to join a Melbourne team.
"Now I'm 26 and I'm still doing it. I love it."
Theobald is in a stunt group of four - two bases, the back base and the flyer - that survived a tough selection process to earn a green and gold uniform in the elite all-women division.
"We did an online submission and there were about 100 submissions from across Australia and they give you certain skills you have to show,'' she said.
"From there they selected seven stunt groups that they wanted to see in person.
"At the Australian championships in November in Queensland we did a live tryout. After that they cut two stunt groups to get it back to five... and we were lucky enough to get selected."
Theobald's stunt group trains together three times a week in Melbourne.
Through their intense training regime they've built the unbreakable trust that's required when you're throwing team-mates in the air and then catching them.
"There is an immense amount of trust that has to go into your stunt work,'' Theobald said.
"I find it very different to any sport I've competed in because if you lose concentration for a split second you could cause a serious injury.
"You have to be switched on 100 per cent of the time. The bases I work with now, we've worked together for years and there's an unspoken about great trust there.
"It does make it so much easier when you have faith in the person that is throwing you in the air and catching you."
The camaraderie that comes with cheerleading is what's kept Theobald in the sport for such a long period of time.
READ MORE: Bendigo golfer to play on DP World Tour
READ MORE: LVFNL season previews
"I've made so many friends from this sport and they're friends I'll have for the rest of my life.
"You go through some hard times together, but there's so many rewarding times as well.
"It's hard to explain in words, but the feeling you get when you hit a stunt really well is something I've never experienced in any other sport.
"To represent my country in a sport I've loved for such a long time is really special to me."
Choreographers and a chant specialist are part of the coaching staff that works with the Team Australia squad.
"It is a performance sport,'' Theobald said.
"It's visual and even though what we do is so incredibly hard on our bodies, we have to make it look effortless.
"That's what the judges are looking for. If it looks hard and it looks messy, you're not going to score as well as the teams that make it look easy."
The United States is expected to be one of the hardest teams to beat at the world championships, but Theobald said there was great depth in cheerleading across the world.
"There are teams you might not expect to be really good that are actually very good,'' she said.
"Cheerleading is very popular in countries like Finland and England."
Earlier this year cheerleading was approved as an Olympic sport.
It won't make its debut at the Paris Olympics in 2024, but it looks a strong chance to be added to the program for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.
"It's a great step forward for our sport,'' Theobald said.
"I'm getting older and this sport is hard on your body, but I'd love to get that chance (to compete in the Olympics).
"In America, they tend to have a strong focus on youth and you can age out of their teams. In Australia, our world championship teams don't have an age cap.
"I know a 38-year-old who is an incredible flyer. Looking at her you'd never think she was 38.
"I still love what I'm doing, so we'll see what happens in the future."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.