MAIDEN Gully YCW and Marong produced a thriller to open the 2022 LVFNL netball season, and on Saturday at Marist College, they will get the chance to do it all over again.
The Eagles, under new coach Adam Boldiston, will launch their premiership defence against a new-look Panthers, who are tipped to contend strongly for their first A-grade premiership since 1992.
The Panthers will be led by last season's Maryborough Castlemaine District league A-grade premiership coach Sue Borserio.
A busy pre-season yielded a swag of new recruits, including new joint captain Danielle O'Toole, Wedderburn multiple premiership star Laurel Prowse, goalers Mel Oliver and Tess Tegglelove, former Charlton defender Abby Thompson and Briella Gibbs.
Perhaps not as plentiful, but no less impressively, Maiden Gully YCW has strengthened its premiership-winning line-up with the addition of experienced defender Jayne Norton and young former Eaglehawk midcourters Arriah Keogh and Tia Reaper.
It has left them well placed to defend their crown, with new coach Boldiston, who has replaced premiership mentor Christie Griffiths at the helm, keen to set the tone for success early.
"I'm aware Marong touched us up in round one last year, after we led comfortably for a lot of the game, so the girls are certainly out to make amends as losing first-up didn't sit too well with them," he said.
"You always like to get the season away to a good start.
"We've set ourselves and primed ourselves for a real good crack on Saturday."
With plenty of new additions at Marong this season, Boldiston has his Eagles players prepared for the unexpected in round one.
"By all reports, they (Marong) are going to be strong. I've had a look and noticed they have a lot of new ins, which is exciting for them," he said.
"They will pose a real challenge for my girls as many of them wouldn't have seen what they are like.
"But it's always exciting to come up against new players and the challenges they present."
A LOOK BACK AT 2022:
For new Panthers coach Borserio, a first-up clash against the Eagles looms as the ultimate measuring stick.
"We have had a short pre-season as I was anticipating starting after Easter, so we are going into round one a few weeks off where I'd like us to be at this stage," she said.
"But the Marong girls are excited to be training together, playing together and are looking forward to taking on the reigning premiers in YCW.
"We are looking for players to play a clean and consistent game.
"We have talked about applying pressure on our opponents by contesting every ball, but without contacting and giving away penalties.
"We are focused on listening to the umpires and adjusting quickly."
While many are predicting strong improvement on last season's fourth-place finish, Borserio was quick to point to the impressive gains of last season's premier and runner-up.
"Whenever you have a new A-grade coach at a club, it attracts quality players," she said.
"We have 16 amazing athletes in our squad and all of them could take the court tomorrow if given the chance.
"All eyes for me should rest on the powerhouse clubs of YCW and Mitiamo given the successful coaches they've gained and the experienced players they've retained and recruited.
"We are the underdogs, but will give it our best on the day, with a couple of players unavailable."
In other round one games, runners-up last season, Mitiamo will take the first steps towards redemption at John Forbes Oval against Bridgewater.
The Superoos have retained all but one of last season's line-up and added versatile defender Caitlyn Hocking to the mix, while the Mean Machine are shaping as a far younger combination following the loss of several experienced players, including Carly Ladson and Claudia Collins.
It will be the first of two straight games against last season's grand finalists for Bridgewater, with Maiden Gully YCW to follow after the Easter break.
Reappointed coach Aimie Brown said the first two rounds would give the Mean Machine a good gauge of where improvement was needed.
"It will be a tough two rounds, but I'm excited to see by the second round when we meet them again, how we look," she said.
"Miti and YC are going to be much the same (as last year) and will be the benchmark for where the competition is at.
"That's where we need to get to."
At Inglewood, the Blues and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine will both be chasing their first win since 2019.
Making their return to A-grade after an absence in 2021, the young and eager Blues will be coached by Helen Ward and Dianne Wayman.
They find themselves in a similar situation to what the Bears did last year, coming off a period without a top-grade team.
Armed with a swag of new and young players, Bears Lagoon-Serpentine coach Stacee Burns is optimistic of getting their season off to a positive start.
"I'm confident that we have a solid team that will back each other no matter the outcome," she said.
"I believe Inglewood have also recruited so I don't want to be over confident.
"But this season is looking great. All the girls are very keen to get stuck into a good season and work on personal goals too."
At Calivil, visiting Newbridge and Calivil United will be aiming to take the first steps towards a finals berth.
The Demons, who finished third last season, will have a new coach in Chelsea Hicks and plenty of new players, while the Maroons, under reappointed coach Selina Holland, will be looking to build on some solid improvement in the second half of last season, with a more settled line-up, highlighted by the inclusion of Emily Langley and goal shooter Kym Childs coming up from B-grade.
Pyramid Hill has the bye.
