Reigning LVFNL netball premiers Maiden Gully YCW to face new-look Marong in round one blockbuster

By Kieran Iles
Updated March 31 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 10:00am
Reigning LVFNL league medallist Tia Webb will again be one of the keys for Maiden Gully YCW as the Eagles look to defend their A-grade netball crown in 2023.
MAIDEN Gully YCW and Marong produced a thriller to open the 2022 LVFNL netball season, and on Saturday at Marist College, they will get the chance to do it all over again.

