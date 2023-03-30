Martin to play on DP World Tour in 2024

Andrew Martin will hold a DP World Tour card for the first time in 2024.
The Neangar Park golfer earned his maiden DP World Tour card after finishing third on the Australasian PGA Tour order of merit.
The order of merit concludes on Sunday at the finish of The National, but Martin can't be knocked out of the top three after Brendan Jones and Michael Hendry elected not to play this week's event.
Martin found out earlier this week that he had a DP World Tour card secured for 2024.
After a hectic summer schedule, the 38-year-old was relieved that the pressure was off.
"It's a bit of a relief,'' Martin said.
"My body is starting to shut down... it's a relief that I didn't have to play well this week.
"Thinking about getting one of those three spots has been as draining as playing.
"I'm very happy that it's finalised."
Martin previously tried to qualify for the DP World Tour (formerly known as the European Tour) via Q school "eight or nine times".
His career-best summer in Australia, which included victory in the Victorian PGA Championship, opens the door for what could be a life-changing experience.
Despite having access to the tour next year, Martin said he could still go to Q school later this year.
"It's not a full card, we sit in a category below Q school (qualifiers),'' Martin said.
"I'll sit down with my coach and decide if we're better off going to Q school in a bid to try to get up a few places
"I'll still get events next year, but we'll make some decisions about the best way to go about it."
Martin is not the longest hitter in world golf, but accuracy is his strength.
The tighter courses on the DP World Tour will suit his tour.
"I've always enjoyed watching the European Tour events,'' Martin said.
"Playing on that tour is something I've always wanted to do.
"It's a learning curve at age 38, but I'll take a different frame of mind compared to what I probably would have when I was younger.
"I want to play well, but at the same time I want to enjoy myself and maybe take some time to enjoy the travel side of things.
"I'm not sure I would have done that when I was younger. Hopefully, my wife can get some time off and we can enjoy it together.
"It's a good opportunity."
At the completion of The National this week, Martin will put the clubs away and take a well-deserved break.
He'll recharge his batteries before plotting a path for the remainder of 2023.
After playing well on the Asian Tour in Hong Kong last week, he'd love to get more starts on that tour as preparation for 2024.
"I'll try to get in what I can for the rest of this year,'' he said.
"I'll try to get a couple of invites to some tournaments in Asia and, hopefully, with the relationship we (PGA of Australasia) have with the European Tour, I might be able to get some invites over there.
"We haven't been told yet if anything will be offered later this year."
