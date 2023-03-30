Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Martin to play on DP World Tour in 2024

By Adam Bourke
Updated March 31 2023 - 9:20am, first published 9:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Martin was rewarded for a superb Australian summer by earning a DP World Tour card for 2024. Picture by Darren Howe
Andrew Martin was rewarded for a superb Australian summer by earning a DP World Tour card for 2024. Picture by Darren Howe

Andrew Martin will hold a DP World Tour card for the first time in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.