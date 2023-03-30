BENDIGO reinswoman Michelle Phillips knows only too well about the highs and lows of harness racing.
But as if to reinforce the fact, along has come another rollercoaster week.
After starting the week in Mildura hospital following a nasty fall at Ouyen last Sunday, Phillips was given the all-clear to represent Victoria at this weekend's Australian Female Drivers Championship in Queensland.
To be held at Albion Park, 12 drivers from across Australia will battle it out for points across six races.
Phillips will be joined by fellow Bendigo-based driver Ellen Tormey as Victoria's two representatives.
The 25-year-old, who was dislodged from the sulky of My Ultimate Rusty during race two on Ouyen Cup day, is rapt to have gotten the go-ahead from doctors to compete at Albion Park.
"I'm alright ... a little bit banged up, but that's to be expected. It's just the perks of the job," Phillips said.
"But the championships are a bit of a thrill, probably a once in a lifetime opportunity.
"It would be silly of me not to take it. I've been given the all-clear, so we'll see how we go."
Queensland will always hold fond memories for Phillips in racing.
It was the state in which she notched up her maiden Group 1 win aboard Sebs Choice in last year's Redcliffe Gold Cup.
While her championship quest has been made harder by having drives in only four of the six series races at Albion Park, Phillips is fully embracing the challenge.
"One of mine is already scratched and I didn't get a drive in another race because there weren't enough horses, so one of us had to sit out," she said.
"I might be missing out, but hopefully I can do something in the other four races.
"I'm just grateful they selected me. Hopefully I can do my best for them."
Aside from last Sunday's fall, Phillips has been relatively happy with her season to date, which has included 23 wins and 24 placings.
"I've had a good run myself - I can't knock that back," she said.
"You take every opportunity you can and every win you can.
"It has kind of slowed down a bit. I've lost my claim and I don't really have a stable that backs me. I really drive for myself and a few people in Mildura and few elsewhere that have small stables.
"I'm doing the best with what I've got.
"As last Sunday showed to me, you never know what's going to happen.
"Luck can change and we'll go from there."
In an open and classy field of drivers, Phillips said all 12 were capable of snaring the championship.
She warned fellow Bendigonian Tormey was driving in 'top form'.
The 32-year-old notched up a treble of wins at Echuca last Friday night, including victory aboard Pas Guarantee in the pacing cup.
She has since added at least one victory at meetings at Ouyen last Sunday, Kilmore on Tuesday and Cobram on Thursday, giving her 30 for the season.
The championship will be the first series since 2021 after a washout last year.
Ellen Tormey and Michelle Phillips - Victoria
Dani Hill and Samantha Pascoe - South Australia
Deni Roberts and Emily Suvaljko - Western Australia
Tiarna Ford and Hannah Vandongen - Tasmania
Narissa McMullen and Taleah McMullen - Queensland
Amanda Turnbull and Jemma Coney - New South Wales
