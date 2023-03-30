SELECTION NIGHT: Round 1 Loddon Valley league teams

2.15pm Saturday at Calivil.
CALIVIL UNITED
From - Cody Thompson, Ollie Murphy, Jack Maher, Mitch Avard, Justin Hynes, Anthony Dennis, Lachlan Mangan, Jake Lawry, Blair Richards, Henry Miller, Jordan Bonanno, Evan Ritchie, Thomas Piazza, Jordan Lea, Jack Sinclair, Tom Wakefield, Lachlan Brook, Jayden Manderson, Walter Miller, Ben Baker, William Cole, Bradley Masson
NEWBRIDGE
From - Matthew Adams, Jack Teasdale, Aidan Moore, Corey Van Aken, Austin Fithall, Liam Nihill, Dominic Makur, Sam Gale, Brodie Pearce, Tyler McLeod, Dylan Stevens, William Daly, Jack Murray, Christopher Dixon, William Copland, Matt Giri, Caleb Sanders, Angus Fortune, Dylan Lloyd, David Romer, Jack Clark, Caleb Argus
2.15pm Saturday at Inglewood.
INGLEWOOD
From - Cameron Martin, Charlie McGaw, Charlie Ingham, Callum March, Keelan Payne, Bregon Cotchett, Matthew Rowe, Traiton Kendal, Nathan Angelino, Sam Polack, Fergus Payne, Sam Dorevitch, Jack Nevins, Cody Stobaus, Daniel Polack, Jaspa Wendels, Thomas Kennedy, Darcy Hogan, Isaac Povey, Cody Wright, Alex Lowe, Luke Matheson
BEARS LAGOON-SERPENTINE
From - Steve Gladman, Jaxon Addlem, Andrew Gladman, Callum Draper, Kyal Zass, Louis Mott, Jeremy Hancock, Justin Laird, Charlie Gadsden, Josh Taig, Anthony Lewin, James Bailey, Jean-Miguel Podosky, Bailey Harrison, Ryan Prendergast, Darcy Poulter, Beau Roy-Clements, Harrison Gadsden
2.15pm Saturday at Mitiamo.
MITIAMO
Not supplied
BRIDGEWATER
From - Emile Pavlich, Brayden Stepien, James Naughton, Zane Hoiles, Jacob Ellings, Jack Symons, Nicholas Naughton, Michael Brooks, Joshua Martyn, Harry McKinley, Darcy Wood, Nicholas Hall, Sam Dewar, Harry Donegan, Tyler Estrada, Aaron Gauci, Joel Green, Toby Naughton
5.30pm Saturday at Maiden Gully.
MAIDEN GULLY YCW
From - Josh Covington, Ed Crisp, Damian Wust, Lachie Sobina, Mathew Crooks, Nathan Murley, Daniel Baldwin, Mitchell Dean, Corey Walsh, Ryan Sarkady, Cooper Hale, Kyle Franzini, Brody Green, Jay McDonald, Tyler Miles, William Noden, Brandon Dimech, Jonathon Carroll, Jayden Magnusson, Josh Worsley, Bailey Archer, Samuel Keneally
MARONG
From - Matthew Riordan, Kain Robins, Jimmy Gadsden, Lachlan Lee, Brodie Hartland, Michael Bradbury, Jack McCaig, Brandyn Grenfell, Zack Turnbull, Will Gadsden, Ryley Taylor, Corey Gregg, David Johnstone, Lachlan Frankel, Richard Tibbett, Matthew Willox, Patrick Gretgrix, Nathan Walsh, Carl Thiesz, Jacob Ede, Nathan Devanny, Noah McCaig
