V/Line conductor Kade Faulkner has a level of dedication to his workplace most bosses would only dream of in an employer.
The 22-year-old has spent six months of his down time building a replica of the VLocity train he works on at his dining room table.
Mr Faulkner said the bulk of his time on the project was spent in the design phase, researching details like the number and placement of a VLocity train's wheels before creating a smaller version of the vehicle and using an app to build a digital model incorporating different types of LEGO.
The three-carriage, 3250-brick build was "great fun to do", Mr Faulkner said, but involved some challenges.
The hardest part was replicating the curved lines at either ends of the train's cabs.
Finding enough purple bricks, which were "quite hard to get your hands on" was also a challenge.
The fact it was Mr Faulkner's second V/Line LEGO project, his having previously built a "classic fleet train", made tackling the VLocity easier.
Mr Faulkner's boss, V/Line chief executive Matt Carrick, clearly endorsed the inspired creation, which "paid homage to the VLocity train right down to the inclusion of the lights, motor, sounds and a quiet carriage".
