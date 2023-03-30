A ROMAN centurion mingled happily with Jesus at the Bendigo Baptist Church on Wednesday night.
The moment shared by two actors beside a makeshift stage is a far cry from the friction the Bible captures in its portrayal of the moment, almost 2000 years ago, when Roman occupiers nailed a Jewish religious leader to a cross.
But this is a rehearsal and, even if it wasn't, the wider point is about what the relationships depicted in this Way of the Cross can articulate about Christian concepts of love for all humankind, organisers of Bendigo's Easter Passion Play say.
They expect 2000 people to gather in Rosalind Park next weekend to hear this "message of hope for the world".
Preparations for Good Friday's Way of the Cross have entered their final stretch, director Julie Lovell said between taking a look at two olive tree props and mustering actors to run through scenes involving Roman politician Pontius Pilate, a man best known today for his role in the crucifixion of Jesus.
"We are just fine-tuning everything," she said.
"We've got to get it all down to timing because this year I've added a soundscape. It will be an intense, emotional thing.
"I want people to be really engaged with what is going on. Nowadays we watch movies and everything gives this texture to the experience and so we wanted to bring that sound, not just visuals, into the experience."
This might be the second performance since the Bendigo Easter tradition was revived last year but there are plenty of new challenges to deal with.
One is that the performance's venue has changed from the front of the Capital to Rosalind Park.
It means the Way of the Cross is sharing a stage with a slew of other events linked to the Bendigo Easter Festival, which affects how final rehearsals and the performance itself will take place, as well as how the team has dealt with sets and other elements.
Getting everything right is about more than just a chance to perform for everyone involved.
"For me, I'm a believer, so this is personal," Mrs Lovell said.
"This story has a lot to it, so as the director I want people to not just tell it but to give an experience of who Jesus is."
That might invite others to learn more about Him, Mrs Lovell said.
The Way of the Cross begins at 7.30pm on Good Friday in Rosalind Park. Entry is free and people are being encouraged to bring a chair.
