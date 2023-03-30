Smile says it all as Ginnivan makes winning start to VFLW career

FOR Meg Ginnivan, the smile post-game (pictured) says it all after she began her VFLW career at the Southern Saints with a victory last weekend.
Ginnivan, the reigning Central Victorian Football League Women's co best and fairest, is one of three players from last year's Castlemaine premiership team to make the move to the VFLW.
Fellow Castlemaine CVFLW premiership team-mates Shelby Knoll (Casey Demons) and Tia Davidge (Essendon) have also made the step-up into the VFLW this season.
Davidge opened her season with a draw as the Bombers and Box Hill finished 27-apiece, while Knoll is recovering from injury.
For Ginnivan, she slotted straight into the Saints' midfield and had an immediate impact, collecting 10 disposals and laying seven tackles in a 33-point victory over the Darebin Falcons.
"The weekend was awesome... I just had so much fun and we got the win, so you can't complain about that," Ginnivan said on Thursday.
"I'm really happy just to be in the team and learning heaps; I had a quad strain in early February after coming back from a trip to New Zealand and that set me back three or four weeks.
"I was just focusing on my rehab through that time and honestly didn't think I'd be in the team for round one.
"I played our second practice match and felt a bit rusty because it had been six months since I had last played and coming off the back of a quad strain as well, but the coaches were really happy with me and liked my team-first attitude and were willing to give me a go last week and I was very grateful for that.
"There's obviously a lot of really talented players at the club, so being new it can be hard to work out where you fit in, so I was really grateful for the opportunity and think that I took it with both hands.
"Hopefully, I'll be in again this week."
The Saints' next opponent is Davidge's Bombers, with the two teams to meet at Sandringham's Trevor Barker Beach Oval on Sunday afternoon.
Ginnivan, 26, had trained with both Collingwood and the Southern Saints during the pre-season before settling on the Saints as her club for 2023.
"I felt like our coach Alpha (Michelle Densley) had a real investment in me as not just a player, but a person as well and told me she believed I fit in really well with the culture at the club," Ginnivan said.
"I felt like there would be more opportunity for me to thrive at the Saints and that's no disrespect to Collingwood."
The trio of Ginnivan, Knoll and Davidge are all remaining aligned with Castlemaine this year in the CVFLW.
