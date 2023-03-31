BENDIGO could catch up with Castlemaine and Ballarat if music lovers accept the need to pay for entry, a music industry stalwart says ahead of a free festival launching this weekend.
"There's an expectation in those towns - there always has been - that you pay a premium price for live music," musician and Bendigo man Shann Lions said.
He made the comments ahead of his new festival Gold Rock 3550, which will kick off on Saturday at 3pm at Handle Bar.
Lions' decision to make his new festival free was shaped in part by his experiences watching others organise festivals only for them to struggle with ticket sales.
"Bendigo's done an exceptionally good job with visual arts, etcetera. We are the place to go for art outside of Melbourne," he said.
"It would be nice one day to see us become the place for all these acts to tour."
Bendigo residents would be expected to pack the house for the big name acts capable of selling out a venue the size of Ulumbarra, Lions said.
That was not often not the case for up-and-coming acts or those without a major label's financial backing.
The more people willing to pay to get in the door at their shows, the more touring bands would come because they would know they would get paid to present their art, Lions said.
Lions has spent years in the independent music scene fronting bands like Four Lions and Ruteger, along with his latest project Mystic Park, which will play at this weekend's festival.
He believes a festival like Gold Rock can help foster the music industry at a local level and hopes it can gain a loyal following, regardless of whether entry remains free in years to come.
There is no doubt the live music scene is very different to what it was decades ago in Bendigo. Part of the change has been the rise of other forms of entertainment that don't require people to leave their home.
Still, music still brings meaning to so many people and that gives Lions hope that the city can become a must-stop destination for more bands.
In the meantime, he is looking forward to seeing the joy people get out of Saturday's festival.
"Seeing other people who find value in what I value means a lot to me," he said.
"Music is a great leveler and it brings such a sense of community. It doesn't matter what social class you come from or your background. We can all be in this together, enjoying the same thing at the same time."
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
