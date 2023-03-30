Plan revealed for old Myers Street auto repairs building

A PROMINENT former motor repairs building could be retooled into a gym if the City of Greater Bendigo approves a newly lodged planning application.
It would give a new lease on life to a vacant slice of the city.
Body Fit Training Bendigo wants to transform the former Myers Street Auto and Motorcycle Repairs building near the intersection with Williamson Street into a fitness Mecca for cardio, functional and core strength, documents lodged with the council show.
The change would allow the gym to expand. Its premises around the corner at 56 Williamson Street are not as big as those at the old auto shop.
The gym would keep the existing red brick building and would replace an existing roller door with a class one.
It would need to make some internal changes to meet current building standards around things like toilets.
There is "ample" parking both on and off street to cater for the gym, the gym's planning consultants told the council.
The gym runs classes in the morning and evening, not during the day when others might need nearby car parks.
The building is also in the heart of an area where potential patrons are already working including, soon, the soon-to-open GovHub offices, the gym's planning consultants told the council.
The office space for 900 council and state government workers is one of a slew of projects that are transforming the blocks around that section of the city centre.
Plans floated so far have included 73 affordable homes in a new Myers Street building a short distance away, the newly opened law courts and several other proposed or completed developments.
The gym expects its patrons to include workers in nearby buildings and others coming into town for tasks like shopping, the consultants told the council.
"Body Fit prides itself on the community that it builds amongst the members; with this culture will be a concerted effort to promote the use of active transport [like walking, cycling and running] as a means of attending sessions," they said.
The Body Fit Training franchise began in Prahran in 2016 and rapidly expanded. It opened its 200th store in July last year.
The council is considering the application and will make a decision at a later date.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.