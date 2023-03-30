The King family has had a hand in ruling part of the Eaglehawk supermarket kingdom for more than three decades.
While they may have handed over the crown a decade ago, one member of the family remained to keep the legacy living on.
Joel King, the last of the clan to move through the now Fairleys SUPA IGA Eaglehawk ranks, will make a move of his own on March 31.
After growing up around the store and spending the majority of his working life behind those sliding doors, Mr King is set to work his last shift as store manager.
Some of his fondest memories from his time in Victoria Street came from his many school holidays spent in store.
"I was born in Bendigo but my family moved to Corowa for a bit and ran the store from there," he said.
"Every school break we would come back and I learnt the ropes from a young age, a lot of staff speak about changing my nappies.
"I was put on the books when I was 15 and haven't looked back really."
During his time, Mr King says he gained a lot of experience as he worked his way around the building.
"I think I've worked in every department and managed a lot of them too," he said.
"There's a long list of positions, but I went from being a trolley boy all the way to store manager.
"I'm very grateful for the opportunities I've had here."
The Kings have played an important part in the Eaglehawk community since building the independent supermarket back in 1978.
They sold the business to another family in 2015 but their dedication to the business has never left.
While IGAs are known for their community involvement, the King family would often take it to the next level.
"We wanted to give as much as we received from our customers," Mr King said.
"We would always have our customer point system, but we did a lot of fundraising for local sporting clubs and organisations too.
"I can think of times where Bendigo had gone through some really tough times and everyone was able to come together to get through it.
"When we had those bushfires a number of years ago and it hit a bit close to home, I remember standing out the front of the store handing out bottles of water to all the CFA members as they went past.
"Supporting the community was something that was always important to my family."
Mr King said from staff members and even other stores across Bendigo, it always felt like home to him.
"We're like one big family," he said.
"I've been able to call other stores in the city and get advice for promotions and had other managers call me, it's a good place to help run a business in."
He said after all these years it was time for him to make a career change - and big one.
"I've got a job in mining," Mr King said.
"I'll admit, working in the same place most of your life makes the resume a little thin, but I had friends who enjoyed the mining work and thought I'd give it a try for myself."
But the good news is, Mr King will still be around the region.
"I definitely won't be a stranger about it, I'll make sure I come back from time to time," he said.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
