CENTRAL Victoria has a lot to offer with farmers, local producers, creators and makers selling their goods.
Whether you prefer a large event, or a simple country style market, you are bound to find what you are looking for.
Our market list will be updated each week with new markets and community sales in the region.
The Kangaroo Flat Handmade Market is a monthly marked held on the first Saturday of the month.
This event will feature many Easter treats for you and your loved ones.
The market features about 40 stalls with a large variety of local talent.
There will be something for everyone, including your fur friends.
There will also be food stalls and a sausage sizzle.
Where: Rotary Gateway Park (opposite APCO), High Street, Kangaroo Flat.
When: Saturday, April 1, 9am to 2pm.
Head to one of Bendigo's most loved markets this weekend.
Celebrate local artisan stalls, live music, food trucks and more.
Moonlight Market includes craft items, art, clothing, jewellery, sweet treats, handmade goods, drinks, entertainment, and more.
This is the second last market for the season.
Where: Dai Gum San, The Golden Dragon Museum precinct, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, April 1, from 5pm.
The Castlemaine Farmers Market celebrates excellent local producers and produce.
This event will include fresh fruit, vegetables, meats, cheeses, sweet treats, preserves and much, much more.
For further information click here.
Where: Western Reserve, Forest Street, Castlemaine.
When: First Sunday of the month, April 2, 9am to 1pm.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria.
This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce.
For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au
Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy.
There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more.
Stall holders must book beforehand. For stall bookings call 0418 117 953.
Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel.
When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
