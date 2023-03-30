Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

ATHLETICS: Gilbert equals 5000m record on track

By Nathan Dole
Updated March 30 2023 - 11:57am, first published 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Hilson won Tuesday night's 1000m race at Flora Hill.
Greg Hilson won Tuesday night's 1000m race at Flora Hill.

BENDIGO Harriers' veteran Leon Gilbert equalled a 5000m record which had stood for more than 19 years in this week's finale to the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series for athletes in Flora Hill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.