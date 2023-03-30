ATHLETICS: Gilbert equals 5000m record on track

BENDIGO Harriers' veteran Leon Gilbert equalled a 5000m record which had stood for more than 19 years in this week's finale to the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series for athletes in Flora Hill.
Gilbert's time of 23:00.16 for the 12 1/2 laps of the Retreat Road track equalled the 70-plus record set by Harriers' clubmate Ken Bruechert on January 13, 2004.
A field of five ran the 5000m in which University's Mike Bieleny powered to victory in 18:46.
A newcomer to track racing, Mitch Fitzgerald won the 3000m in 11:14 from Jed Willis, 12:11. Both raced on invitation basis.
Third and fastest female was University's Grace Mulqueen in 12:22.
South Bendigo veteran Greg Hilson took out the 1000m in 3:16 from Bendigo Little Athletics ' rising star April Wainwright.
A big night for Hilson included backing up to run the 3000m in 13:07.
Mixed 5000m:
Mike Bieleny, 60, Uni. 18:46.52; David Cripps, 51, Uni. 20:22.71; Leon Gilbert, 71, BH 23:00.16; Leah Cripps, 48, Uni. 25:45.07; Hunter Gill, 74, BH 26:46.46.
Mixed 3000m:
Mitch Fitzgerald, 31, Inv. 11:14.63; Jed Willis, 12, Inv. 12:11.08; Grace Mulqueen, 13, Uni. 12:22.50; Xavier Mulqueen, 10, Uni. 12:27.18; Callen Bayliss, 12, Uni. 12:40.29; Paul Viggers, 55, Inv. 12:41.31; Lawrence Abel, 57, Inv. 13:07.24; Greg Hilson, 53, SB 13:07.90; Ross Douglas, 56, Uni. 14:49.37; Nadene Macdonald, 43, BH 14:53.60; Stacey Macdonald, 41, BH 17:24.27; Melissa Douglas, 48, Uni. 18:24.49; Poppy Wainwright, 14, Uni. 19:05.61.
Mixed 1000m:
Greg Hilson, 53, SB 3:16.46; April Wainwright, 11, BLA 3:21.56; Keelan McInerney, 12, BH 3:40.51; Milanke Haasbroek, 9, BLA 3:42.60; Louis Lapthorne, 8, BLA 3:45.10; Lauren Davenport, 10, BH 3:45.46; Florence Lapthorne, 9, BLA 3:45.57; James Davenport, 8, BH 3:51.41; Jaymison Colvin, 10, BH 3:53.51; Maison Hooke, 9, BLA 4:11.76; Jack Norris, 12, Inv. 4:26.49; Rebecca Soulsby, 49, BH 4:39.95; Olivia Douglas, 13, Uni. 4:46.56; Ruby Douglas, 11, Uni. 5:05.41; Tully Cripps, 13, Uni. 5:21.64.
