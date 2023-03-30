Inclusion, diversity and social interaction are three pillars of tennis, and this week Bendigo TAFE students of migrant and refugee backgrounds had the chance to have a hit and implement some of their learning.
About 30 students from the adult migrant English program were welcomed at the Ironbark Tennis Club and coached through the basics of the sport before having a barbecue lunch.
Bendigo TAFE English language teacher Sandra Volk said students enjoyed hands-on learning and playing tennis was an opportunity to implement what they've learned at a practical level.
"[It's about] language-learning opportunities as well as having lots of fun and getting an understanding of the community," she said.
"We've learned a lot about joining clubs and becoming a member of a club and what that means and how to go about it, so there's that element of the community participation as well."
According to Ms Volk, the English learning class was made up of people mostly of people from Karen communities, as well Chinese, Loasian, Afghanistan and Indonesian communities.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics 2021 Census data showed there were just under 1600 people who spoke Karen at home, 522 people who spoke Malayalam and 495 who spoke Punjabi.
Ms Volk said often people from migrant and refugee backgrounds stuck to their local communities.
"To come out here, they probably would never have had an opportunity to come and join a tennis club, but they wouldn't know how to start in terms of joining a tennis club," she said.
"To have that link into community participation through this club, it's just a great opportunity."
Ironbark Tennis Club president Adrian Cox said the benefits of tennis were obvious.
"Tennis and racket games will add 10 years to your sedentary life," he said. "The reason for that is not only the exercise and the cardio that you get, it's the social aspect.
"Tennis is a social game... and that's why we are trying to have a club that is inclusive."
