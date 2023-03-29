A Wedderburn man is facing charges after firearm related items were found in a recent search of his two addresses.
Seventeen searches were executed by Illicit Firearms Squad detectives across the state on March 29, with illicit items allegedly seized at seven of those dwellings.
Two previous searches were carried out on March 23 at residential addresses in Wedderburn and Arnold.
A 68-year-old Wedderburn man was charged with possess firearm related items which included a scope and ammunition.
He has been bailed and will appear at Bendigo Magistrates' Court on May 6.
These addresses were already subject to firearm prohibition orders, which give police powers to respond to, disrupt and prevent firearm-related crime in Victoria.
"Firearms related violence is one of the most significant issues we face, however the majority of what are seeing involves targeted attacks between criminals," Illicit Firearms Squad Detective Acting Inspector Ash Ryan said.
"In 2021-22, Victoria Police seized a record 934 illicit firearms and there is no doubt some of those seizures have prevented people being seriously injured or even killed."
Once issued, an order remains in effect for 10 years for adults and five years for children between 14 and 17 years of age.
During that time, the individual is prohibited from acquiring, possessing, carrying or using any firearm related item such as ammunition.
The charges relating to FPOs include up to 10 years imprisonment for acquiring, possessing, carrying or using a firearm or firearm related item.
Since they were introduced in May 2018, Victoria Police has issued over 1800 FPOs across the state.
Anyone with information about illicit firearm activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report to crimestoppersvic.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
