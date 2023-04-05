The removal of a more than 100-year-old tree to make way for a childcare centre in California Gully points to inadequate protection of both native vegetation and local heritage in Greater Bendigo, critics say.
The Eucalyptus tricarpa, or ironbark, at the rear of 5-7 Watson Avenue, was cut down on Wednesday. Prior to that a Goldrush-era bakery and an old grocer and residence were knocked down at the same site.
Seamus Haugh, who lives in a house facing the now-empty properties, said his grandparents had bought the former buildings from original owners the Watsons and his mother had grown up there.
"My mother's 92 and she remembers the ironbark being a mature tree when she was a child," he says.
After he became aware that the tree was due to be removed, Mr Haugh contacted the City of Greater Bendigo and requested that officers, together with Dja Dja Wurrung specialists, inspect it to assess its age and heritage significance.
"There is speculation that the tree may be one of the last remaining pre-European species in the area. This needs to be determined before any work can take place on the site," he wrote to the council.
However, he was advised that because the land wasn't subject to a heritage overlay and was less than 0.4 hectares in size, a planning permit was not needed to remove native vegetation from it.
The tree, therefore, didn't need to be assessed before it was cut down.
Both Mr Haugh and National Trust branch president Peter Cox believe the situation highlights a systemic problem in a council otherwise keen to spruik its heritage and environmental credentials.
"When developers come, if the site has no heritage overlay on it, the council deems it unnecessary to do any more research on the buildings or the vegetation on the site in considering a development application," Mr Cox said.
"That's one of the reasons we're losing so much vegetation through Bendigo. Trees haven't been given priority at all. There are old trees all over Bendigo that would've never been considered for protection"
"People over the years have raised concerns about this but nothing ever gets done about it to my knowledge."
The former mayor and local councillor said the rigidity of council planning was "very confusing for the general public".
"Time and again people wrongly assume that if something is old it's protected," he said.
"Just because there's no trigger in the planning scheme and it hasn't been assessed is no reason to dispense with a valuable old tree like that," she said.
"It's an indigenous Bendigo tree and scientific evidence suggests these large old trees are important for biodiversity, the web of life, and help support declining species. With the changing climate there is no guarantee that we will see their like in future."
"I think the planning provisions should be stronger to protect these trees. It is far too easy to remove them just because to keep them requires imagination, planning and some expenditure."
The City of Greater Bendigo council told the Advertiser it would review all its environmental planning controls, including on "a range of different land parcel sizes", from mid-2023, under the Greening Greater Bendigo Strategy 2020-2070.
It was also developing its own significant tree register for the city, the council said.
A representative of the Watson Avenue property's developers, Mason Development, said the owner was unaware of the situation with the tree but "wasn't surprised that council aren't looking to protect trees that are notoriously dangerous to community safety, especially where age might also be a factor in the risk they pose."
