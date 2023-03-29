A man was airlifted to hospital and three other people were taken to hospital by road after a collision in Echuca Village on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened shortly before 9.30am when a car towing a caravan collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Simmie and Mitchell roads.
Two people were trapped after the collision and emergency services worked to free them.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The man, in his fifties, who was transported by air ambulance was the driver of one of the vehicles.
A female passenger in her fifties was also taken taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The female driver of the second car and a five-year-old were also assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital for observation.
Police are investigating the exact cause of the crash and urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.