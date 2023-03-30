CENTRAL Victoria is celebrating the first few days of autumn with activities and events for the whole family to enjoy.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
SATURDAY DANCE
Hosted by the Spring Gully Dance Committee, this dancing event will include music by Family Rhythm Dance Band and a supper of slices, tea and coffee.
Admission $9.
All welcome.
Enquiries Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, April 1, 7.30pm to 11pm.
LIONS CLUB SWAP MEET
The Castlemaine Lions Club Swap Meet is one of the biggest day events in the local region.
This event will feature about 600 sites full of both vintage and modern car parts, collectables and memorabilia.
Where: Castlemaine Camp Reserve, Forest Street, Castlemaine.
When: Sunday, April 2, 6am to 3pm.
WE WILL REMEMBER THEM
The City of Greater Bendigo Brass Band Presents We Will Remember Them featuring The Armed Man by Karl Jenkins.
We Will Remember Them is a remembrance concert featuring music used to depict war and music played during war time.
Tickets: adults $20, children under 12 $10, tickets available here or at the door.
Where: St Paul's Cathedral, Myers Street, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, April 2, 3.30pm.
BENDIGO VAN NATIONALS
The annual Van Nationals is held over the Easter long weekend and hosted in a different location in Australia each year.
The event is a great opportunity for vanners to catch up with other like-minded people.
Easter Saturday's show day is an event open to the public, that will showcase vehicles in a show and shine.
There will be food trucks, hot wheel races and more.
This event is both child and adult friendly.
All profits from the event will be donated to charities.
$5 pedestrian entry, $25 per vehicle on display.
For further information, email: BendigoVanNationals2023@outlook.com.au
Where: Prince of Wales Showgrounds and Bendigo Exhibition Centre, 42 Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Thursday to Monday, April 6 to 10, 10am to 4pm.
FILM FUNDRAISER
Intensive Care Auxiliary, Bendigo Health is holding a fundraising picture night at the Star Cinema.
A raffle will be held and lucky seat prizes.
Come along for a wonderful movie, Champions, and help us raise funds.
Tickets available via Star Cinema website, direct at the door, or bookings by phoning Beth on 0429 011 447.
Intensive Care Auxiliary raises funds to purchase additional equipment for intensive and critical care, items for patient comfort and assists in funding Critical Care Nursing Scholarships.
We appreciate the support of the Bendigo community in raising our funds.
Where: Star Cinema, Peg Leg Road, Eaglehawk.
When: Thursday, April 6, 7pm.
KALEIDOSCOPE
Kaleidoscope is a mirror maze exhibition with entrancing lights and sound by Keith Courtney.
Kaleidoscope is a shifting illusion that challenges and disorientates senses.
This exhibition is a solo project by Courtney, the mastermind behind House of Mirrors and 1000 Doors.
Please allow about 30 minute to visit Kaleidoscope.
Suitable for all ages.
General admission $15, children 5 years and under free entry, persons over 75 free entry.
Children aged 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. This installation is wheelchair accessible.
Please note: Closed April 5 and 6.
Opening hours for Easter:
For more information and to book tickets, click here.
Where: Rosalind Park, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 30, open daily 2pm to 9pm (last entry at 8.30pm).
AUSTRALIANA: DESIGNING A NATION
Australiana: Designing a Nation is an exhibition that tells the story of Australia, displaying the country through paintings, photography, sculptures and fashion.
The exhibition is free and is made up of works from more than 200 artists and designers of iconic masterpieces.
The show is a collaboration with the National Gallery of Victoria.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, June 25, 10am to 5pm.
SAYINGS AND QUOTATIONS
St Arnaud artist, Gabriele Rohlje, is set to unveil her latest works at the upcoming exhibition titled 'Sayings and Quotations'.
Gabriele has been a prominent figure in the St Arnaud contemporary art scene for several years, and is known for her unique style that blends figurative and abstract elements in a display of colour and form.
Her artworks have been featured in numerous exhibitions and galleries.
The upcoming exhibition, 'Sayings and Quotations', promises to be a testament to Gabriele's creativity and expressiveness.
The collection features a visually striking array of posters that showcase a range of sayings and quotations that Gabriele has heard over the years.
Some of these references attached to her works are easy to read and understand, while others will require a closer look to fully appreciate the intricate details.
Free entry.
Where: St Arnaud Raillery Hub Gallery on Queen Street, St Arnaud.
When: Until Monday, April 24.
GURANGURR DJA DJA WURRUNG DJAYI
Djaa Djuwima is a permanent First Nations gallery on Dja Dja Wurrung Country that represents an important step towards reconciliation.
Djaa Djuwima means to 'show, share Country' in Dja Dja Wurrung language.
Gurangurr Dja Dja Wurrung Djayi celebrates works by 20 First Nations artists exploring connection to Country.
Where: Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo.
When: Open daily from 9am to 5pm (except Christmas Day).
FESTIVALS
AUTUMN FESTIVAL
The Macedon Ranges Autumn Festival is a month long event, held across nine historic towns and is organised by local businesses and the community.
The festival aims to inspire visitors and explore what autumn is like in the Macedon Ranges.
The festival features markets, workshops, exhibitions, shows, walking trails and more.
For further information on this festival, click here.
Where: Various locations in the Macedon Ranges.
When: Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 30, various times.
BENDIGO PRIDE FESTIVAL
Bendigo's Pride Festival is back with events for all ages, exhibitions, performances, films, poetry, drag queens, markets, books and much more.
There will be the Queer Country Art Exhibition that celebrates queer artists in central Victoria, the Bendigo Queer Film Festival - a short film competition that showcases the world's best queer shorts; and Roller Disco with Dragon City Roller Derby where you can try out your derby skills.
See full program, dates and for tickets here.
Where: Various Locations in Bendigo.
When: Until to Saturday, April 2.
CASTLEMAINE FRINGE FESTIVAL
Celebrate all things arts in and around Castlemaine and Maldon.
The Castlemaine Fringe Festival features music, dance, theatre performances, a Roller disco, exhibitions and much more.
Where: Various locations within Castlemaine and surrounds.
When: Until Sunday, April 2.
CASTLEMAINE STATE FESTIVAL
The Castlemaine State Festival has announced its impressive 2023 season line-up with a diverse selection of the best local and international talent and events.
This event will bring focus to Castlemaine, spotlighting the region while bringing visitors from across Australia and overseas.
This year's line-up includes performances from Frente, Vika and Linda Bull, The Southern River Band, Jaguar Jonze, Kurt Vile and The Violators, Kian, Ella Hooper, Jem Cassar-Daley, Alter Boy, Lizzy Welsh and Bendigo Symphony Orchestra, Eliza Hull and Liz Martin, Snog, The Dolly Parton Experience with Vanessa & The Jealous Guys, Mama Kin Spender, Melbourne Chamber Orchestra, Tenzin Choegyal and Katherine Philp, Rose Riebl and many others.
There will also be theatre and performance highlights including Gravity and Other Myths - A Simple Space, Qwerin, Maloya Moshpit, The Planting: Alex Kelly, Lawrence Harvey and David Pledger, Night Walks with Teenagers, Dirty Laundry, Brat Kids Carnival, Parallax, and much more.
Visual arts will be represented in 2023 at the festival with exhibitions including For the Love of Song: David Frazer with Kelly, Walker, Cave, Lowe and Waits, David Rosetzky: Air to Atmosphere, Damon Kowarsky exhibition and workshops and many more.
For a full program guide and tickets, click here.
Where: Various locations in Castlemaine.
When: Friday, March 24 to Sunday, April 9.
QUAMBATOOK TRACTOR PULL
Enjoy a spectable of raw horse power at the Quambatook Tractor Pull.
This competitive event will see tractors pulling immovable objects.
This event has full catering and bar facilities.
All enquiries to 0428 510 576 or 0428 377 342
Note, this is a no glass, pets, BYO alcohol, EFT event.
Where: Ninyeunook Road, Quambatook.
When: Easter Saturday, April 8, vintage 1pm to 3pm, Modified 3.30pm to 10pm
ENLIGHTEN EASTER
Enlighten Easter is a light experience that will transform the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion into a lightscape.
This event will feature lights shimmering on the Great Stupa, light displays throughout the garden, roaming performers and lots of delicious foods.
This event is an opportunity to see the Great Stupa in the evening and to shed light on all beings.
Enlighten will be celebrated on various significant cultural dates throughout the year.
Tickets: $15 adult (16+), $6 child (3-16), $39 family (2 adults + 2 children), $0 (children under 3).
For further information and tickets, click here.
Where: The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, Myers Flat.
When: Thursday, April 6, 5.45pm to 8pm.
60th ANNIVERSARY LUNCHEON
Bendigo Girls' Secondary School 1963 Intake are invited to a 60th Anniversary luncheon.
Please RSVP to Denise (Clay) on 0429 859 754 or Nola (Hodgkiss) on 0438 025 381 with your school enrolment name by Friday, March 31.
Where: Foundary Hotel, Old High Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, April 15, 11.30am to 4pm.
FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL
The Alliance Franaise French Film Festival 2023 is proud to be presenting its best of the best programme of contemporary French films.
The 34th instalment of the annual event celebrates French films outside of France.
The festival will be showing at numerous venues all over Australia with Bendigo lucky enough to be included.
Tickets on sale now, click here for all information.
Where: Star Cinema, Peg Leg Road, Eaglehawk.
When: Friday to Sunday, April 21 to 23.
BENDIGO WRITERS FESTIVAL
The Bendigo Writers Festival is a four day event featuring writers, authors, talks, workshops and so much more.
There will be events for both children and adults.
Events include Wordspot for Schools, bringing young people together to hear about the joys of writing; First Nations First, a discussion featuring award winning writers Evelyn Araluen and Claire G Goleman, cultural researcher Jilda Andrews, and lawyer and artist Neane Carter; Art and Influence, finding the meaning in what is an artist with Imants Tiller and art historian Ian McLean; Heywire Workshops; memoir writing, and so much more.
For the full program and to book, click here.
Where: Various locations in the Bendigo region.
When: Thursday, May 4 to Sunday, May 6.
ILLUMIN8
ILLUMIN8 is a festival that celebrates peace and harmony inspired by Buddha's life.
The event, held at the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Buddha according to the Tibetan festival of Saga Dawa.
It is a family friendly event with light installations, performances, food and more.
Limited tickets available now, click here.
Where: The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, Myers Flat.
When: Saturday, May 6, 5.45pm to 8pm.
