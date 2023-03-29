A rise in COVID-19-related hospitalisations has spelled the start of a new wave, according to Bendigo Health chief executive Peter Faulkner.
Mr Faulkner said case prevalence in the Loddon Mallee has increased by 15 per cent in the last week.
"It looks as though we're at the start of another wave, as has been predicted," he said.
"We see these waves, these peaks and troughs of prevalence of COVID... it's going in the direction we'd rather it didn't."
According to the Victorian health department, the Omicron subvariants XBB.1.5 and XBB.1.9.1 have become increasingly present, and waning immunity from vaccination and past infection due to emerging variants was a "key driver of transmission".
Mr Faulkner said adults over the age of 65 were recommended to get a fifth COVID-19 vaccination, or booster for 2023.
"This virus has the greatest impact in the elderly," he said. "We have seen over the last few weeks, we've seen hospitalisation numbers increasing up from a hundred over about a fortnight ago, up to close to 200 now.
"Unfortunately the elderly are highly represented in those hospitalisation numbers."
In the Loddon Mallee region, 77 per cent of the population were triple-vaccinated, however fourth dose numbers dropped down to 47 per cent.
As the weather gets cooler, Mr Faulkner said it was a timely reminder of the health advice to keep yourself and others safe.
"All of those public health measures of distancing, mask wearing, good hand hygiene, ventilation, which becomes more difficult as it gets a bit cooler, but if you can get the windows open, they're always good things to do," he said.
"Don't be ashamed, bashful or afraid to wear a mask, it's the right thing to do for your own safety and the safety of others."
Mr Faulkner said it was also important people reported positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) results.
"It gives us in the health system a good indication of what's going on in the community, firstly," he said.
"Secondly, it helps that data is available to assist us if you become particularly unwell, quickly gives us the opportunity to intervene and follow up. So it's the right thing to do and we just encourage people to do so."
