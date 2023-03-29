Like many, I am wary of driving in the outskirts of Greater Bendigo where large mobs of kangaroos are particularly common.
This week as I was travelling home I saw a kangaroo lying down on the side of the road having apparently been hit by a car.
What I didn't know at the time was she had a joey.
READ MORE:
Mum kangaroo was visibly struggling, lying down on the side of a dirt road in Campbell's Forest.
When I stopped the car to try and help she started to hop off, but could barely use what seemed to be a broken leg.
As she fled into bush, a joey slipped from her pouch onto the road.
I used my cardigan to pick up the baby - which I named Clive - and wrapped him up.
Mum by that point had disappeared.
I drove home and called for back-up from my family while we contacted Wildlife Victoria to get some help.
As they couldn't get to us that night, I settled him in with us in a makeshift pillow-pouch.
The next morning I took Clive into the vets at the Bendigo Animal Hospital to be checked. Thankfully there was good news.
READ MORE:
Clive may well have been one little youngster with luck on his side.
Despite a minor leg injury he will likely be well enough to head to one of our dedicated local animal foster carers in the Bendigo area next few days.
Around the same time Wildlife Victoria went out to the area where I found Clive to see if they could track down his injured mum.
Many roos with leg injuries, however, don't survive and many young perish needlessly when their mothers are left to die on roadsides.
As a former volunteer wildlife transporter during the COVID pandemic I have some limited experience getting animals from point A to B.
Lizards, birds and injured roos were just some of the most frequent calls in my short time volunteering.
But the survival rate was low - only one animal, a corella attacked by a dog, survived.
READ MORE:
Those that do make it are often a testament to the fabulous wildlife professionals who, whether veterinarians, vet nurses, wildlife volunteers or call handlers, take care of our most vulnerable animals in often heartbreaking circumstances.
And to the people who stop to lend a hand.
If you travel into the bush it soon becomes evident how many of our creatures succumb to injuries from car strikes.
So, if you find one of our injured animals, stop to help. You can help get medical assistance - and advice on what to do - from Wildlife Victoria's hotline available 24/7 on (03) 8400 7300
A swift response can mean the difference between life and death.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.