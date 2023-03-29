Julius sets his sights on hometown gold

THE Josh Julius-trained Just Folk will spearhead the local charge on Golden Mile race day at Bendigo this Saturday.
Fresh from an eye-catching fourth in the Group 3 Shaftesbury Avenue Handicap at Flemington on March 12, Julius has his dual-Group 2 winner aimed at the $200,000 Listed Golden Mile.
Julius and Just Folk will be attempting to become only the third Bendigo trainer and horse to win the prestigious feature race in its 18-year history.
Todd Rawiller won the inaugural Golden Mile in 2006 with Chiack, ridden by Brad Rawiller, while Matthew Enright won it two years later with Majestical, ridden by Wayne Hokai.
Bendigo trainers have fared reasonably well in more recent times.
The Shane Fliedner-trained Hi Stranger finished second in last year's race won by the Patrick Payne-trained Cherry Tortoni and was fifth the year before.
Brent Stanley's 2018 Bendigo Cup winner Red Alto finished third in the 2019 Golden Mile, won by the Chris Waller-trained Haripour.
Both Waller and Payne will again have starters in this year's race (Quality Time and D'aguilar respectively), which has attracted a deep field of 13, headed by Just Folk and Group 1 winner Inspirational Girl, both on 58.5kg.
Well-supported in early markets, Just Folk is an $8.50 chance behind Nunhamek ($2.50 favourite), who has struck a purple-patch of form, with a pair of easy back-to-back wins at Flemington and Moonee Valley.
The winner of last month's $100,000 Echuca Cup, the Ben and JD Hayes-trained Here To Shock is the second favourite at $5.50.
While Julius will have welcomed the early rain this week, Just Folk has won on good, soft and heavy tracks throughout his career.
He was only narrowly beaten in his last start on his home track in last October's Listed Seymour Cup (1600m), run on a soft 5.
Meanwhile, the Listed Bendigo Guineas (1400m) has attracted a full field of 16, highlighted by last-start Sportsbet Future Stars winner Marble Arch.
Bendigo trainer Stanley will target the Guineas with Sorel Rising ($15), who will be aiming for three wins in four starts, after scoring at Morphettville last month and Bendigo in February.
Kyneton's Liam Howley is also represented in the Guineas with New York Hurricane ($81).
1. Inspirational Girl (John Leek Jr) - 58.5kg
2. Just Folk (Josh Julius) - 58.5kg
3. Earlsword (Maddie Raymond) - 58kg
4. Riyazan (Lisa Jones) - 56kg
5. Munhamek (Nick Ryan) - 54.5kg
6. Visinari (Mick Price and Michael Kent Jr) - 54kg
7. Laure Me In (David Pfeiffer) - 54kg
8. D'aguilar (Patrick Payne) - 54kg
9. Here To Shock (Ben and JD Hayes) - 54kg
10. Another One (Gary Colvin) - 54kg
11. Quality Time (Chris Waller) - 54kg
12. Prince Of Helena (Craig Weeding) - 54kg
13. Rambler Rebel (Michelle Payne) - 54kg
