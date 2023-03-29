Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Photos

BDCA CRICKETER OF THE YEAR: Bendigo's James Ryan wins top honour with 19 votes | PHOTOS

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated March 30 2023 - 9:24am, first published March 29 2023 - 9:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BDCA Cricketer of the Year winner James Ryan of Bendigo. Picture by Luke West
BDCA Cricketer of the Year winner James Ryan of Bendigo. Picture by Luke West

BENDIGO captain James Ryan has emulated the feat of his father 17 years ago by winning the Bendigo District Cricket Association's Cricketer of the Year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.