BDCA CRICKETER OF THE YEAR: Bendigo's James Ryan wins top honour with 19 votes | PHOTOS

BENDIGO captain James Ryan has emulated the feat of his father 17 years ago by winning the Bendigo District Cricket Association's Cricketer of the Year.
Ryan won the BDCA's Bill Stepenson Trophy with 19 votes at the All Seasons last night.
Ryan taking out the BDCA's top individual honour comes in what was his return season to the Goers from Premier Cricket Club Essendon.
Ryan winning the award comes 17 years after his father, Mark, also won the Cricketer of the Year in a tie with Bendigo United's Heath Behrens in 2006.
In what was a logjam of a leaderboard, Ryan finished one vote ahead of five-time winner Cameron Taylor of Strathdale-Maristians on 18 votes.
White Hills' opening batsman Brayden Stepien was third with 17 votes, followed by Kangaroo Flat premiership captain Jake Klemm on 16 votes and Sandhurst all-rounder Taylor Beard, who was the champion player with 847 points, on 14 votes.
Classy left-hander Ryan was the competition's leading run-scorer with 682 in the home and away season.
Ryan polled votes in seven games for the Goers, including earning the maximum three votes in each of the first five rounds in what were games where he made a combined 355 runs:
3 - v White Hills (round 1)
3 - v Eaglehawk (round 2)
3 - v Bendigo United (round 3)
3 - v Strathdale (round 4)
3 - v Golden Square (round 5)
2 - v Sandhurst (round 8)
2 - v Huntly North (round 16)
Ryan's 16 home and away innings included five scores above 50, with a highest of 102 n.o. against Sandhurst in round eight.
Ryan had started the final round one vote ahead of the Suns' Taylor, but didn't play the last game against Sandhurst.
Taylor (18 and 1-29 v Bendigo United) was unable to pick up the one vote needed to at least tie, leaving Ryan the outright winner in his debut season as captain.
19 - James Ryan (Bgo)
18 - Cameron Taylor (SM)
17 - Brayden Stepien (WH)
16 - Jake Klemm (KF)
14 - Taylor Beard (Sand)
Cricketer of Year: James Ryan (Bendigo), 19 votes.
Champion player: Taylor Beard (Sandhurst), 847 points.
Batting average: Brayden Stepien (White Hills), 665 runs @ 55.4.
Bowling average: Savith Priyan (Strathfieldsaye), 32 wickets @ 13.4.
Batting aggregate: James Ryan (Bendigo), 682 runs.
Bowling aggregate: Sam Johnston (Strathdale-Maristians), 38 wickets.
Wicket-keeping award: Xavier Ryan (Bendigo), 29 dismissals.
Fielding award: Cameron Taylor (Strathdale-Maristians), 15 dismissals.
Under-21 player of year: Campbell Love (Strathfieldsaye), 521 points.
Under-18 player of year: Wil Pinniger (Bendigo United), 266 points.
Jim Styles under-18 player of year: Jack Pysing (Strathdale-Maristians).
Twenty20 champion player: Zane Keighran (Bendigo United), 274 points.
Representative player of year: Kyle Humphrys (Bendigo).
Cricketer of Year: Shane Koop (Strathdale-Maristians), 15 votes.
Champion player: Alex Winfield (Sandhurst), 764 points.
Batting average: Michael Peters (Eaglehawk), 298 runs @ 74.5.
Bowling average: Jamie Bysouth (Golden Square), 36 wickets @ 9.0.
Batting aggregate: Shane Koop (Strathdale-Maristians), 691 runs.
Bowling aggregate: Jamie Bysouth (Golden Square), 36 wickets.
Wicket-keeping award: Mason Horne (Strathfieldsaye), 25 dismissals.
Fielding award: William Bowles (Golden Square), 15 dismissals.
Cricketer of Year: Ryan O'Keefe (Kangaroo Flat), 16 votes.
Champion player: Ryan O'Keefe (Kangaroo Flat), 484 points.
Batting average: Jarrod Orton (Kangaroo Flat), 247 runs @ 53.1.
Bowling average: Justin Hargreaves (Strathfieldsaye), 20 wickets @ 9.2.
Batting aggregate: Bradley Muns (Eaglehawk), 388 runs.
Bowling aggregate: Kyle Symons (Kangaroo Flat), 22 wickets.
Wicket-keeping award: Corey Henson (Eaglehawk), 16 dismissals.
Fielding award: Jack Maher (White Hills), 16 dismissals.
Champion player: Xavier Grant (Strathdale-Maristians), 518 points.
Batting average: Paul Govett (Golden Square), 267 runs @ 133.5.
Bowling average: Archie Stevens (Strathfieldsaye), 16 wickets @ 13.0.
Batting aggregate: Xavier Grant (Strathdale-Maristians), 378 runs.
Bowling aggregate: David Lowther (Sandhurst), 17 wickets.
Wicket-keeping award: Jackson Harris (Strathfieldsaye), 16 dismissals.
Fielding award: Aydin Price (Strathdale-Maristians), 9 dismissals.
Champion player: Sarah Mannes (Golden Square), 588 points.
Batting aggregate: Tammy Norquay (Golden Square), 385 runs.
Bowling aggregate: Sarah Mannes (Golden Square), 15 wickets.
Wicket-keeping award: Yasmin Colley (Sandhurst), 9 dismissals.
Fielding award: Tina Benoit (Bendigo), 10 dismissals.
Champion player: Adelaide Bollard (Strathfieldsaye), 465 points.
Batting aggregate: Hannah Kenny (California Gully), 257 runs.
Bowling aggregate: Adelaide Bollard (Strathfieldsaye), 16 wickets.
Wicket-keeping award: Zoe Tucker (California Gully), 9 dismissals.
Fielding award: Hannah Kenny (California Gully), 9 dismissals.
Symes Motors BMW Challenge Cup: Bendigo.
Club championship: Strathdale-Maristians.
MEN:
Brayden Stepien
(White Hills)
Opening batter
Daniel Clohesy
(Strathdale-Maristians)
Opening batter
James Ryan
(Bendigo)
Batter No.3
Mitch Winter-Irving
(White Hills)
Batter No.4
Grant Waldron
(Strathdale-Maristians)
Batter No.5
Taylor Beard
(Sandhurst)
All-rounder
Xavier Ryan
(Bendigo)
Wicket-keeper
Savith Priyan
(Strathfieldsaye)
Spinner
Sam Johnston
(Strathdale-Maristians)
Bowler
Brent Hamblin
(Kangaroo Flat)
Bowler
Chathura Damith
(Strathfieldsaye)
Bowler
Umpire:
Peter Williams
........................................
WOMEN:
Kate Shallard
(Sandhurst)
Opening batter
Sarah Mannes
(Golden Square)
Opening batter
Tammy Norquay
(Golden Square)
Batter No.3
Maree Pearce
(Sandhurst)
Batter No.4
Amy Ryan
(Bendigo)
Batter No.5
Tina Benoit
(Bendigo)
Batter No.6
Ren Haeusler
(Bendigo)
Batter No.7
Yasmin Colley
(Sandhurst)
Wicket-keeper
Mel Lowther
(Sandhurst)
Bowler
Sienna Barnett
(Golden Square)
Bowler
Abby Popple
(Golden Square)
Bowler
Paige Conder
(Golden Square)
Bowler
BENDIGO - James Ryan (19), Nathan Fitzpatrick (9), Kyle Humphrys (8), Dylan Johnstone (5), Xavier Ryan (4), Kyle Chant (3), Bailey George (2), Bailey Goodwin (1), Declan Slingo (1).
...........................................
BENDIGO UNITED - Clayton Holmes (12), Marcus Magniameli (7), Miggy Podosky (7), Riley Treloar (6), Henry Edwards (6), Jake Thrum (3), Stephen Barrett (2), Josh Thurston (2), Sam Langley (1), Will Thrum (1).
...........................................
EAGLEHAWK - Cory Jacobs (12), Nick Farley (8), Cam McGlashan (7), Aaron Monro (6), Anthony West (6), Ben Williams (5), Nathan Walsh (4), Fletcher Good (3), Angus Chisholm (2).
...........................................
GOLDEN SQUARE - Liam Smith (12), Kayle Thompson (7), Scott Trollope (6), Scott Johnson (4), Jack Keating (4), Jake Higgins (2), Scott Ross (1).
...........................................
HUNTLY NORTH - Ryan Grundy (8), Sandun Ranathunga (7), Adam Ward (3), Jack Wilson (1), Shane Gilchrist (1).
...........................................
KANGAROO FLAT - Jake Klemm (16), Brent Hamblin (12), Adam Burns (9), Daniel Barber (9), Chris Barber (9), Dylan Klemm (4), Kenny Beith (3), Cameron Salmon (1).
...........................................
SANDHURST - Taylor Beard (14), Ash Gray (9), Liam Stubbings (5), Joel Murphy (5), Nick Gladman (3), Shane Robinson (2), Jack Ryan (1), Zac Sims (1).
...........................................
STRATHDALE-MARISTIANS - Cameron Taylor (18), Sam Johnston (12), Grant Waldron (9), Daniel Clohesy (9), James Barri (5), Jack Neylon (4), Linton Jacobs (3), Ben DeAraugo (2), James Vlaeminck (2), Charlie Ryan (1), Jack Pysing (1), Matt Wilkinson (1).
...........................................
STRATHFIELDSAYE - Pat Felmingham (12), Campbell Love (11), Chathura Damith (10), Ben Devanny (9), Darcy Hunter (8), Jed Rodda (6), Savith Priyan (5), Tim Wood (4), Nayana Fernando (3), Connor Lyon (2).
...........................................
WHITE HILLS - Brayden Stepien (17), Mitch Winter-Irving (9), Rhys Irwin (6), Gavin Bowles (4), Wian Van Zyl (3), Caleb Barras (2), Linc Jacobs (2), Ben Irvine (1).
...........................................
Bendigo 8-230 def White Hills 186
3 - James Ryan (Bgo)
2 - Nathan Fitzpatrick (Bgo)
1 - Xavier Ryan (Bgo)
Strathdale-Maristians 4-186 def Kangaroo Flat 7-183
3 - Jack Neylon (SM)
2 - Daniel Barber (KF)
1 - Sam Johnston (SM)
Golden Square 8-172 def Sandhurst 8-171
3 - Scott Johnson (GS)
2 - Taylor Beard (Sand)
1 - Scott Trollope (GS)
Strathfieldsaye 7-138 def Huntly North 135
3 - Darcy Hunter (Strath)
2 - Sandun Ranathunga (HN)
1 - Savith Priyan (Strath)
Eaglehawk 119 def Bendigo United 99
3 - Nick Farley (Eh)
2 - Miggy Podosky (BU)
1 - Cam McGlashan (Eh)
Strathdale-Maristians 8-290 def Huntly North 181
3 - Adam Ward (HN)
2 - Cameron Taylor (SM)
1 - Grant Waldron (SM)
Bendigo 3-163 def Eaglehawk 8-160
3 - James Ryan (Bgo)
2 - Kyle Humphrys (Bgo)
1 - Dylan Johnstone (Bgo)
Strathfieldsaye 6-159 def White Hills 156
3 - Ben Devanny (Strath)
2 - Gavin Bowles (WH)
1 - Darcy Hunter (Strath)
Golden Square 1-141 def Bendigo United 7-140
3 - Liam Smith (GS)
2 - Jack Keating (GS)
1 - Scott Trollope (GS)
Kangaroo Flat 7-140 def Sandhurst 139
3 - Nick Gladman (Sand)
2 - Adam Burns (KF)
1 - Cameron Salmon (KF)
Bendigo 4-129 def Bendigo United 8-126
3 - James Ryan (Bgo)
2 - Kyle Humphrys (Bgo)
1 - Jake Thrum (BU)
White Hills 2-116 def Huntly North 7-114
3 - Wian Van Zyl (WH)
2 - Ryan Grundy (HN)
1 - Brayden Stepien (WH)
Kangaroo Flat dr Strathfieldsaye
Golden Square dr Strathdale-Maristians
Eaglehawk dr Sandhurst
Strathdale-Maristians 7-243 def Bendigo 7-240
3 - James Ryan (Bgo)
2 - Cameron Taylor (SM)
1 - Grant Waldron (SM)
Strathfieldsaye 9-215 def Sandhurst 117
3 - Campbell Love (Strath)
2 - Chathura Damith (Strath)
1 - Tim Wood (Strath)
White Hills 7-202 def Bendigo United 8-200
3 - Mitch Winter-Irving (WH)
2 - Caleb Barras (WH)
1 - Riley Treloar (BU)
Eaglehawk 3-118 def Huntly North 115
3 - Nathan Walsh (Eh)
2 - Fletcher Good (Eh)
1 - Cory Jacobs (Eh)
Kangaroo Flat 4-99 def Golden Square 98
3 - Dylan Klemm (KF)
2 - Brent Hamblin (KF)
1 - Scott Ross (GS)
Bendigo United 9-284 def Huntly North 137
3 - Clayton Holmes (BU)
2 - Jake Thrum (BU)
1 - Sandun Ranathunga (HN)
Kangaroo Flat 9-233 def Eaglehawk 166
3 - Brent Hamblin (KF)
2 - Nick Farley (Eh)
1 - Daniel Barber (KF)
Golden Square 7-196 def Bendigo 6-191
3 - James Ryan (Bgo)
2 - Jack Keating (GS)
1 - Scott Trollope (GS)
White Hills 2-184 def Sandhurst 183
3 - Brayden Stepien (WH)
2 - Shane Robinson (Sand)
1 - Rhys Irwin (WH)
Strathdale-Maristians 6-163 def Strathfieldsaye 161
3 - Cameron Taylor (SM)
2 - Jed Rodda (Strath)
1 - Linton Jacobs (SM)
Strathfieldsaye 5-291 def Bendigo 139
3 - Pat Felmingham (Strath)
2 - Chathura Damith (Strath)
1 - Jed Rodda (Strath)
Strathdale-Maristians 7-273 def White Hills 237
3 - Cameron Taylor (SM)
2 - Daniel Clohesy (SM)
1 - Mitch Winter-Irving (WH)
Eaglehawk 4-215 def Golden Square 9-160
3 - Ben Williams (Eh)
2 - Cory Jacobs (Eh)
1 - Fletcher Good (Eh)
Bendigo United 7-199 def Kangaroo Flat 155
3 - Riley Treloar (BU)
2 - Henry Edwards (BU)
1 - Will Thrum (BU)
Sandhurst 0-87 def Huntly North 86
3 - Ash Gray (Sand)
2 - Joel Murphy (Sand)
1 - Zac Sims (Sand)
Kangaroo Flat 3-270 def White Hills 265
3 - Jake Klemm (KF)
2 - Chris Barber (KF)
1 - Brayden Stepien (WH)
Bendigo 5-219 def Huntly North 194
3 - Kyle Chant (Bgo)
2 - Bailey George (Bgo)
1 - Shane Gilchrist (HN)
Strathfieldsaye 7-208 def Golden Square 8-165
3 - Ben Devanny (Strath)
2 - Chathura Damith (Strath)
1 - Scott Trollope (GS)
Strathdale-Maristians 8-205 def Eaglehawk 146
3 - Cameron Taylor (SM)
2 - Daniel Clohesy (SM)
1 - Grant Waldron (SM)
Bendigo United 153 def Sandhurst 102
3 - Henry Edwards (BU)
2 - Miggy Podosky (BU)
1 - Sam Langley (BU)
White Hills 8-254 def Golden Square 225
3 - Brayden Stepien (WH)
2 - Rhys Irwin (WH)
1 - Mitch WInter-Irving (WH)
Bendigo 8-237 def Sandhurst 7-207
3 - Taylor Beard (Sand)
2 - James Ryan (Bgo)
1 - Bailey Goodwin (Bgo)
Strathfieldsaye 7-219 def Eaglehawk 159
3 - Campbell Love (Strath)
2 - Tim Wood (Strath)
1 - Ben Devanny (Strath)
Strathdale-Maristians 5-161 def Bendigo United 8-160
3 - Grant Waldron (SM)
2 - Stephen Barrett (BU)
1 - Henry Edwards (BU)
Kangaroo Flat 1-127 def Huntly North 126
3 - Adam Burns (KF)
2 - Daniel Barber (KF)
1 - Jake Klemm (KF)
Strathdale-Maristians 7-205 def Sandhurst 145
3 - Sam Johnston (SM)
2 - Linton Jacobs (SM)
1 - Matt Wilkinson (SM)
Golden Square 7-201 def Huntly North 8-177
3 - Liam Smith (GS)
2 - Jake Higgins (GS)
1 - Sandun Ranathunga (HN)
Kangaroo Flat 3-187 def Bendigo 6-184
3 - Chris Barber (KF)
2 - Nathan Fitzpatrick (Bgo)
1 - Daniel Barber (KF)
White Hills 7-175 def Eaglehawk 5-168
3 - Rhys Irwin (WH)
2 - Angus Chisholm (Eh)
1 - Ben Irvine (WH)
Strathfieldsaye 3-112 def Bendigo United 111
3 - Pat Felmingham (Strath)
2 - Riley Treloar (BU)
1 - Savith Priyan (Strath)
Strathfieldsaye 5-253 def Huntly North
3 - Pat Felmingham (Strath)
2 - Darcy Hunter (Strath)
1 - Savith Priyan (Strath)
Eaglehawk 8-221 def Bendigo United 119
3 - Anthony West (Eh)
2 - Cory Jacobs (Eh)
1 - Ben Williams (Eh)
Strathdale-Maristians 9-214 def Kangaroo Flat 206
3 - Grant Waldron (SM)
2 - Jake Klemm (KF)
1 - Jack Neylon (SM)
Bendigo 3-190 def White Hills 8-189
3 - Dylan Johnstone (Bgo)
2 - Xav Ryan (Bgo)
1 - Kyle Humphrys (Bgo)
Golden Square 9-172 def Sandhurst 103
3 - Liam Smith (GS)
2 - Taylor Beard (Sand)
1 - Kayle Thompson (GS)
Sandhurst 4-263 def Kangaroo Flat 247
3 - Joel Murphy (Sand)
2 - Taylor Beard (Sand)
1 - Jake Klemm (KF)
Strathdale-Maristians 3-251 def Huntly North 6-200
3 - James Barri (SM)
2 - Daniel Clohesy (SM)
1 - Charlie Ryan (SM)
Strathfieldsaye 206 def White Hills 189
3 - Campbell Love (Strath)
2 - Mitch Winter-Irving (WH)
1 - Chathura Damith (Strath)
Eaglehawk 4-172 def Bendigo 171
3 - Anthony West (Eh)
2 - Cam McGlashan (Eh)
1 - Dylan Johnstone (Bgo)
Golden Square 166 def Bendigo United 161
3 - Liam Smith (GS)
2 - Scott Trollope (GS)
1 - Josh Thurston (BU)
Strathdale-Maristians 6-269 def Golden Square 65
3 - Sam Johnston (SM)
2 - Cameron Taylor (SM)
1 - James Vlaeminck (SM)
White Hills 3-174 def Huntly North 7-169
3 - Brayden Stepien (WH)
2 - Ryan Grundy (HN)
1 - Linc Jacobs (WH)
Bendigo United 7-136 def Bendigo 91
3 - Miggy Podosky (BU)
2 - Marcus Magniameli (BU)
1 - Clayton Holmes (BU)
Kangaroo Flat 2-121 def Strathfieldsaye 120
3 - Brent Hamblin (KF)
2 - Chris Barber (KF)
1 - Tim Wood (Strath)
Eaglehawk 5-120 def Sandhurst 119
3 - Aaron Monro (Eh)
2 - Liam Stubbings (Sand)
1 - Nick Farley (Eh)
White Hills 8-213 def Bendigo United 179
3 - Brayden Stepien (WH)
2 - Clayton Holmes (BU)
1 - Linc Jacobs (WH)
Strathdale-Maristians 1-208 def Bendigo 8-207
3 - Cameron Taylor (SM)
2 - Daniel Clohesy (SM)
1 - Jack Pysing (SM)
Kangaroo Flat 170 def Golden Square 76
3 - Brent Hamblin (KF)
2 - Adam Burns (KF)
1 - Dylan Klemm (KF)
Strathfieldsaye 6-113 def Sandhurst 112
3 - Chathura Damith (Strath)
2 - Connor Lyon (Strath)
1 - Liam Stubbings (Sand)
Eaglehawk 0-43 def Huntly North 42
3 - Cam McGlashan (Eh)
2 - Cory Jacobs (Eh)
1 - Nathan Walsh (Eh)
Strathfieldsaye 7-272 def Strathdale-Maristians 240
3 - Nayana Fernando (Strath)
2 - Darcy Hunter (Strath)
1 - Sam Johnston (SM)
Sandhurst 5-261 def White Hills 6-217
3 - Ash Gray (Sand)
2 - Liam Stubbings (Sand)
1 - Taylor Beard (Sand)
Kangaroo Flat 7-217 def Eaglehawk 9-215
3 - Daniel Barber (KF)
2 - Cory Jacobs (Eh)
1 - Kenny Beith (KF)
Bendigo 6-175 def Golden Square 8-173
3 - Kayle Thompson (GS)
2 - Kyle Humphrys (Bgo)
1 - Xav Ryan (Bgo)
Bendigo United 2-71 def Huntly North 70
3 - Marcus Magniameli (BU)
2 - Clayton Holmes (BU)
1 - Josh Thurston (BU)
Huntly North 8-204 def Sandhurst 193
3 - Ryan Grundy (HN)
2 - Taylor Beard (Sand)
1 - Jack Wilson (HN)
Strathdale-Maristians 3-195 def White Hills 7-194
3 - Sam Johnston (SM)
2 - Mitch Winter-Irving (WH)
1 - Daniel Clohesy (SM)
Bendigo 9-160 def Strathfieldsaye 101
3 - Jed Rodda (Strath)
2 - Nathan Fitzpatrick (Bgo)
1 - Campbell Love (Strath)
Kangaroo Flat 2-81 def Bendigo United 130 (D/L)
3 - Jake Klemm (KF)
2 - Kenny Beith (KF)
1 - Clayton Holmes (BU)
Golden Square 2-69 def Eaglehawk 9-122 (D/L)
3 - Kayle Thompson (GS)
2 - Nick Farley (Eh)
1 - Cam McGlashan (Eh)
Strathfieldsaye 7-262 def Golden Square 159
3 - Pat Felmingham (Strath)
2 - Savith Priyan (Strath)
1 - Campbell Love (Strath)
Bendigo 8-221 def Huntly North 124
3 - Sandun Ranathunga (HN)
2 - James Ryan (Bgo)
1 - Kyle Humphrys (Bgo)
Sandhurst 6-191 def Bendigo United 9-178
3 - Ash Gray (Sand)
2 - Marcus Magniameli (BU)
1 - Jack Ryan (Sand)
Strathdale-Maristians 9-159 def Eaglehawk 127
3 - Cory Jacobs (Eh)
2 - Ben DeAraugo (SM)
1 - Sam Johnston (SM)
Kangaroo Flat 5-99 def White Hills 98
3 - Jake Klemm (KF)
2 - Adam Burns (KF)
1 - Brent Hamblin (KF)
White Hills 4-274 def Golden Square 8-209
3 - Brayden Stepien (WH)
2 - Gavin Bowles (WH)
1 - Scott Johnson (GS)
Kangaroo Flat 5-266 def Huntly North 7-117
3 - Jake Klemm (KF)
2 - Chris Barber (KF)
1 - Ryan Grundy (HN)
Strathdale-Maristians 6-207 def Bendigo United 5-206
3 - Clayton Holmes (BU)
2 - James Barri (SM)
1 - James Vlaeminck (SM)
Bendigo 5-194 def Sandhurst 8-193
3 - Nathan Fitzpatrick (Bgo)
2 - Taylor Beard (Sand)
1 - Declan Slingo (Bgo)
Eaglehawk 8-170 def Strathfieldsaye 148
3 - Aaron Monro (Eh)
2 - Ben Devanny (Strath)
1 - Ben Williams (Eh)
