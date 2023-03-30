IMMEDIATE action could save a marsupial on Bendigo's outskirts, an expert says as Victoria's government considers declaring it "vulnerable".
But rescuing the adorable fat-tailed dunnart will require more than simply listing the animal on its threatened species list, La Trobe University PhD candidate Emily Scicluna says.
"The designation is a means to an end," she said.
The comments come during a biodiversity crisis that has slashed the number of native animals in Victoria "significantly", according to one parliamentary inquiry.
Fat-tailed dunnarts get their name from their tails, where they store their body fat.
"They are very cute, ferocious predators - of insects, that is," Ms Scicluna said.
The are the last remaining small native mammals on Victoria's vast volcanic grasslands, which stretch west across the state from Bendigo.
Those grasslands are among the most threatened and fragmented land-based ecosystems in the country, Victoria's scientific advisory committee said when it officially nominated the fat-tailed dunnart for a vulnerable status late last year.
Getting exact estimates on how badly the population is falling is hard because fat-tailed dunnarts are small, solitary night-dwellers, but some estimates suggest a fall of 30 or 40 per cent over the past decade.
They were already being knocked around by feral predators, poisons, urban sprawl and habitat changes.
Now climate change is prompting farmers to ditch more of their livestock in favour of cropping.
"Unfortunately fat-tailed dunnarts and a lot of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates can't live in crops," Ms Scicluna said.
Too much soil gets turned over too often. That can wreak havoc on the fallen timber, rocks and cracks in the ground such animals shelter in.
Ms Scicluna has spent four years campaigning to get fat-tailed dunnarts listed as vulnerable and says it cannot be the only step the government takes.
"We would certainly hope for an action plan - or action statement - to be put in place within a month of any listing," she said.
"The first step is acknowledging the threats and acknowledging fat-tailed dunnarts are not doing so well out there any more."
More than 2000 animal species, communities and threats are already listed.
The idea is to list species before they become threatened so that government agencies and others can better work together.
Getting fat-tailed dunnarts so close to making the list is great, Ms Scicluna said.
"There are things we can do to help them and that is a good news story. There can be positive outcomes, we just need to work towards those," she said.
Scientists know of 39 land mammals that have been lost since European Settlement.
That's one to two species per decade. If I was in politics, I'd really want to do something about that," Ms Scicluna said.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
