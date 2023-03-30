Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

'Very cute' fat tailed dunnart needs urgent protection in Victoria

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated March 30 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IMMEDIATE action could save a marsupial on Bendigo's outskirts, an expert says as Victoria's government considers declaring it "vulnerable".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.