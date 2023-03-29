Bendigo Advertiser
Champions IGA donation helps keep Bendigo Foodshare afloat through tough times

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated March 30 2023 - 1:09pm, first published March 29 2023 - 9:00pm
Bendigo Foodshare's Michelle Murphy and Bridget Bentley receive the $11,025 cheque from Champions IGA chief executive Michael Zervakis at the IGA Long Gully store. Picture supplied
A local food charity has received a $11,000 donation to support its food relief operations across central Victoria.

