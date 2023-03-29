A local food charity has received a $11,000 donation to support its food relief operations across central Victoria.
Organisations such as Bendigo Foodshare rely on support to allow them to continue providing food for those that need it in tough times.
The donation from Champions IGA will help do just that, with the money raised through its Community Chest Program from local purchases donated back to community groups.
Bendigo Foodshare chief executive Michelle Murphy said as a charity, and a largely volunteer-run organisation, the donation would make a huge impact helping with operating costs.
"Our charity isn't immune from the financial strains so many central Victorians are feeling at the moment, especially as fuel and electricity costs have risen, so to be able to allocate this money to where we need it most is a big relief," Ms Murphy said.
"We rely so heavily on the support of our community, including our amazing business community, we simply couldn't survive without their backing.
"Champions IGA have been a big supporter of ours since we started almost 10 years ago.
"Our vans rescue food from their stores, they help us purchase extra food when needed and are always supporting our community campaigns such as our Food Drives."
This is just one of the recent donations made to the charity to keep it going through a time of high demand.
In early February Bendigo Foodshare received a $20,000 sponsorship from Fosterville Gold Mine to help keep its vans on the road.
Ms Murphy assured residents they were "in it for the long haul" after it distributed an estimated 100,000kg of extra food into flood-affected communities.
"Times are particularly tough right now for people still recovering from the floods. The rising cost of living is putting major strains on so many families," she said in February.
"Data has shown inflation is at a 32-year high, and just last year alone food prices rose around 10 per cent.
"This is now impacting working families whose budgets are being stretched like nothing we've seen in the last three decades."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
