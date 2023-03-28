Golden Square claims all the billiards gold

GOLDEN Square has swept the 2022-23 Bendigo Billiards and Snooker Association (BBSA) billiards grand finals by claiming the A-grade and B-grade titles.
In A-grade, Golden Square Panton defeated Eaglehawk in a close battle played at VRI.
Only 45 points separated both teams after they finished with two wins each.
The contest between the number one players was enthralling, but in the end, Eaglehawk's Gary McArdle edged out Noel Murphy when time expired to win 227-216.
In the other opening match, Golden Square Panton number four Josh White gave up a strong lead to narrowly defeat Paul Taylor by four points, leaving Eaglehawk with a narrow seven-point lead with two matches to play.
Golden Square Panton duo Anthony McNamara and Peter Gallagher were both in strong positions throughout their respective matches and looked poised for victory.
But Eaglehawk pair Orrin Bester and Lindsay Gordon finished strongly and almost stole victory, but Golden Square Panton managed to hold on and secure the premiership.
The night was played in great spirit and good sportsmanship was showed by all players.
Incredibly, this was Noel Murphy's seventh BBSA A-grade premiership victory, taking him to third on the all-time list.
Earlier in the week, Golden Square Blue defeated VRI to take out the B-grade grand final.
VRI had a narrow lead at the halfway mark, with both teams sharing a win each.
But number one and two players Jay Silke and Mark Goudge played well to win their matches to give Golden Square Blue the premiership three matches to one.
There was a fine crowd present at the Eaglehawk rooms to witness the action.
Attention now turns to the 2022 BBSA snooker season, with a record 17 teams entered across both grades.
Clubs are still finalising their line-ups and are always looking for new players and social members.
For more information, contact secretary@bbsa.org.au or checkout our Bendigo Billiards and Snooker Association Facebook page.
