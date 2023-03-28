Bendigo Advertiser
Golden Square claims all the billiards gold

By Kieran Iles
Updated March 29 2023 - 9:40am, first published 9:03am
Golden Square Panton's Noel Murphy, Anthony McNamara, Peter Gallagher and Josh White captured the Bendigo Billiards and Snooker Association (BBSA) A-grade billiards title with a win over Eaglehawk.
GOLDEN Square has swept the 2022-23 Bendigo Billiards and Snooker Association (BBSA) billiards grand finals by claiming the A-grade and B-grade titles.

