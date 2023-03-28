Star Bendigo athletes on track at national titles

ATHLETICS Bendigo Region will be well-represented when the 100th edition of Athletics Australia's national field and track titles for open and under-20s start this Thursday in Brisbane.
The four-day meet involves more than 300 events and doubles as selection trials for this year's world titles in Budapest.
At open level, South Bendigo's Emma Berg will chase back-to-back gold in the open shot put after being number one at the 2019 and '22 nationals.
Eaglehawk's Abbey Hromenko won this year's Victorian open heptathlon title on home turf in Bendigo and will show her skills across seven disciplines in a two-day duel.
At 20, Hromenko is one of the youngest in a field which will vie for points in the 100m hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200m, long jump, javelin, and 800m.
A member of Elmore's A-grade netball premiership-winning team of 2022, Hromenko has a best score of 4180 points in heptathlon.
On the track, South Bendigo's Archie Reid is 25th seed in a field of 46 to race the 5000m.
Reid has a best time of 14:18 and will be up against the likes of Tokyo Olympics finalist Stewart McSweyn, as well as Sam McEntee, James Hansen, Andre Waring and Seth O'Donnell. McSweyn ran the 1500m final in Tokyo in 3:31.91 to be seventh.
Now with Melbourne University after starting his racing with Bendigo Harriers, Taine Lang is also in the 5000m field.
Eaglehawk's Angus McKindlay struck gold in the open 400m hurdles at the Victorian titles and will be aiming to go faster than 54.92 he ran at South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium.
At under-20 level, Bendigo Harriers' Harrison Boyd will race the 1500m and 3000m.
Boyd's time of 3:49.20 at 1500m is seventh best in the seedings.
Bendigo University's Jayden Padgham is in the field for the under-20 3000m and 5000m.
Seed times are 8:32 and 15:25. Rivals for Padgham in the 3000m include Essendon's Archie Noakes who has run the 7 1/2 laps in 8:08 to be top seed. Another contender for the under-20 5000m is Geelong-based Angus Macafee, best of 15:26, from Bendigo University Pride.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.