Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Star Bendigo athletes on track at national titles

By Nathan Dole
March 29 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo heptathlete Abbey Hromenko. Picture by Scott Sidley
Bendigo heptathlete Abbey Hromenko. Picture by Scott Sidley

ATHLETICS Bendigo Region will be well-represented when the 100th edition of Athletics Australia's national field and track titles for open and under-20s start this Thursday in Brisbane.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.