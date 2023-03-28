Close vote count expected for BDCA Cricketer of the Year award

The Bendigo District Cricket Association's most prestigious individual award will be presented on Wednesday night.
The BDCA Cricketer of the Year vote count is expected to go down to the wire with up to seven players tipped to poll heavily.
After leading Kangaroo Flat to the first XI premiership on Sunday, Jake Klemm is in the running to win his first Cricketer of the Year title.
The right-hand batter and off-spin bowler had a standout home and away season for the Roos, with 539 runs, including two centuries, and 15 wickets.
The last Kangaroo Flat player to win the award was Klemm's premiership team-mate Adam Burns in 2014-15.
Strathdale skipper Cam Taylor looks to have a strong chance to win the award for a stunning sixth time.
Taylor made 543 runs at an average of 54.3 and took 20 wickets with his leg-spinners.
However, Taylor missed four games because of Victoria Country selection and an injury.
After making a brilliant start to the season, Bendigo captain James Ryan will lead the count early.
It would be no surprise to see him in front at the end as well after he made a league-high 682 runs at an average of 48.7.
Should James Ryan win the award he'll join his father, Mark, on the honour roll.
Mark Ryan won the award in 2005-06 when he tied with Bendigo United's Heath Behrens.
White Hills' opener Brayden Stepien belted two centuries on his way to 665 runs for the season.
Like Taylor, Stepien missed matches because of injury and Victoria Country selection.
Three all-rounders will poll well - Eaglehawk coach Cory Jacobs, Golden Square captain Liam Smith and Strathfieldsaye's Chathura Damith.
Damith took 29 wickets for the Jets and played some handy hard-hitting innings with the bat.
Jacobs and Smith were their respective team's best performed players.
Jacobs will storm home in the latter stages of the vote count, while Smith could poll three votes in as many as four matches.
