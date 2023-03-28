Bendigo Advertiser
Berg primed for medal push at national titles

By Nathan Dole
Updated March 28 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 1:18pm
South Bendigo Athletics Club's Emma Berg will chase back-to-back national shot put crowns this week. Picture by A.J. Taylor
A DUAL national champion by the age of 22, Emma Berg takes another shot at gold when the 100th edition of Athletics Australia's national open field and track titles are run from this Thursday in Brisbane.

