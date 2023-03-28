Berg primed for medal push at national titles

A DUAL national champion by the age of 22, Emma Berg takes another shot at gold when the 100th edition of Athletics Australia's national open field and track titles are run from this Thursday in Brisbane.
Berg will be chasing back-to-back shot put crowns on Saturday.
The South Bendigo AC star is a multiple winner of Athletics Bendigo's H.H. Hunter Athlete of the Year award.
Marks of 14.24m and 13.87m netted gold at the national titles run in Sydney in 2019 and '22, and a put of 14.45m claimed silver in 2021.
Berg believes she is fitter and stronger than a year ago.
It's also been reflected in several record-breaking feats, either Victoria Country or Bendigo Centre in recent weeks.
"This season is one of the fittest I have been," Berg said after one of many training sessions at Athletics Bendigo's home in Flora Hill's Retreat Road.
"I have had an injury-free run, which has meant being able to do more competitions, and training.
"I would rate this one of the best lead-ups to nationals."
The showdown in Brisbane will be different to previous years.
"There will be qualifying on the Saturday morning of which 12 progress to the final later in the day."
It's three attempts in both rounds.
Berg's mark of 15.39m has put her second in the national seedings.
Her consistency was to the fore at the AV Throwers meet in Geelong where all six attempts surpassed the 15m mark.
"That was the first time I had done so in competition, so confidence has gone up a lot since then."
Staying cool in the heat of competition is a strength the aptly-named Berg has used many times since she started in Little Athletics at Swan Hill when she was nine.
"Power and technique are really important, but it's also a battle of dealing with nerves and pressure.
"Sometimes the toughest opponent can be yourself."
A high of last year was a tour of the United Kingdom with an Australian under-23 team.
"Competition was great and I learnt so much," Berg said.
"The momentum from those events flowed through to this season.
"There was not much a break from when the UK tour was done, until Shield League began."
The training workload set-out with coach Peter Barrett is not just about putting shot after shot.
"There's some hurdles and sprints to build up strength and agility, and also gym sessions at D-Club," Berg said.
When not at the athletics track, Berg is studying Bachelor of Nursing at Latrobe University Bendigo.
"It's full-on, but what I have chosen to do, and really enjoy doing," Berg said of studies and chasing her field goals.
Long-term, Berg's sights are on Olympics and Commonwealth Games.
The A-qualifying mark for both stands at 18.50m.
"The Paris Olympics in 2024 may be too close, but anything can happen."
The Berg-coached Jasper Seymour will contest the under-15 discus at AA's junior championships for under-13 to under-18 being run from April 13 to 16 in Brisbane.
