A community in the Hepburn Shire has lost its popular pub after a dispute with the landlord over repairs to the 1861 building.
It comes a month after a late night incident outside the Cumberland Hotel in which publican James Consiglio was allegedly hit by a car, and three months after a separate car crash took out the verandah poles.
Daylesford police are investigating.
"We owned the business but someone else owned the building," Mr Consiglio said.
"There is only so much people are prepared to take.
"It's heartbreaking to be honest."
Mr Consiglio and partner Caleb moved to Smeaton seven months ago, believing they had found their "forever home".
Before that, he said the hotel had not operated since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The loyalty we had was amazing," the publican said.
"I really want to thank everyone that said a nice word - as well as anyone and everyone that gave us an opportunity. I'd hate to single anyone out.
"Our family's been our biggest (source of) support.
"We have also found some really strong friendships - and we can't thank those people enough. We really can't."
Mr Consiglio said he still suffered migraines, back pain and nerve damage from the terrifying assault on February 24, when he was allegedly struck by a car while emptying bins.
"We're exhausted," he said. "I personally have to get my health back on track - and stress is not conducive to that.
"We have no immediate plans for the future. We just want to be happy again.
"We won't want to live a life of fear and hate."
The couple are staying in Melbourne and said they would not return to Smeaton.
People who purchased a hotel voucher will be able to get a refund via a link on the Cumberland Hotel Facebook page.
At age 21, Mr Consiglio helped launch hospitality union Hospo Voice. He said he was also deeply affected by the 2018 death of his friend Eurydice Dixon.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.