Strathdale Park triumphs in pennant tennis grand final

The dominant team of the home and away season dominated the Bendigo Tennis Association A-grade pennant grand final.
Strathdale Park crushed Spring Gully by 28 games to win its first A-grade premiership in 16 years.
Strathdale Park won eight of the 11 sets to triumph 83 games to 55.
The tone was set early in the afternoon when Jordan Hicks and Brett Marchant secured singles victories over Ben Linn 8-6 and Jono Guy 8-3 respectively.
Siblings Jayd and Chloe Davis continued the Strathdale Park dominance by winning the first doubles match.
Spring Gully needed a spark and Nathan Mitchell and Ryan Brook provided it by securing their side's first set to cut the margin to eight games, 30-22.
The revival didn't last long. Strathdale Park captain Jayd Davis secured a 8-2 singles win over Rebecca Tweed.
Spring Gully's Ryan Brook beat Strathdale's Brad Slingo 8-6, but Strathdale duo Jordan Hicks and Brett Marchant proved too good for Ben Linn and Jono Guy 8-4.
Nathan Mitchell and Michael Mulgrew earned Spring Gully another set when they scored a 8-7 tie-break win over Stuart Johansen and Chloe Davis.
Strathdale Park led 59-40 heading into the final three matches and the premiership was within touching distance.
Hicks and Jayd Davis put the game to bed by defeating Linn and Tweed 8-0.
Strathdale Park added some icing to its premiership cake by securing two more doubles victories to extend the final scoreline to 83 games 8 sets to 55 games 3 sets.
BTC Heat caused a major upset in the B-grade grand final.
Minor premier BTC Deucebags had beaten BTC Heat twice earlier in the season, but on the day it mattered most it was BTC Heat who produced its best tennis.
Heat won the first three doubles matches 8-6 and followed up with 8-4 and 8-2 doubles victories to lead 40 games to 24 games heading into the final two singles matches.
Deucebags won the first singles 8-3, but Heat's Sean Penno won the final singles in a tie-break to clinch the flag for BTC Heat, 51 games 6 sets to 39 games 1 set.
It was a similar story in the C-grade grand final where Strathdale Park Stingers upstaged Spring Gully.
After finishing third on the ladder, the Stingers advanced to the grand final and edged out favourite Spring Gully by one game in a thriller.
At the conclusion of all the doubles matches Spring Gully led the Stingers 35-31.
The number two-ranked players played a singles match, with Strathdale Park Stingers' Rory O'Hea forging an 8-4 over Jacob Watts to level the overall score at 39 games apiece.
The premiership would be decided by whoever won the remaining singles match between the two number one-ranked players of each team.
Gully's Edward Phillips fought back from 7-4 down to level it at 7-7 and the premiership would be decided by a tie-breaker.
Phillips had three premiership points in the tie-break, but couldn't execute.
Stingers' Riley Burn fought back and finished the match to claim the premiership for Strathdale Park, 47 games 4 sets to 46 games 3 sets.
