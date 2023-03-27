Bendigo Advertiser
Strathdale Park triumphs in pennant tennis grand final

March 28 2023 - 10:30am
A-GRADE PREMIERS: Back: Bradley Slingo, Jordan Hicks, Chloe Davis, Brett Marchant, Stuart Johansen, Jayd Davis. Front: Jamie Windust, Kyra Davis.
The dominant team of the home and away season dominated the Bendigo Tennis Association A-grade pennant grand final.

