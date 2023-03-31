Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Education

Eaglehawk Secondary College's John Pearce retires after more than 51 years

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
April 1 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Pearce has retired after 51 years at Eaglehawk Secondary College. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
John Pearce has retired after 51 years at Eaglehawk Secondary College. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Most people when they retire may receive a gift from their employer, fellow staff or local community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.