Most people when they retire may receive a gift from their employer, fellow staff or local community.
However, local legend John Pearce, who recently retired after 51 years at Eaglehawk Secondary College, made it clear he didn't want a gift and instead flipped the script, gifting the school community a new wellbeing dog, Tui.
Mr Pearce said in his time as a student welfare officer, a role he held since the 1980s, he found school dogs had a power to make kids feel comfortable and open up.
"In my time in teaching, one of the best things that's happened is the introduction of school dogs for kids who are anxious or kids who are loners or whatever," he said.
"I know from sitting in an office, talking to a kid one-on-one is a pretty daunting experience, but if you've got a dog there and they can pet the dog, they relax, they start opening up and you get much better communication."
Tui was extra special for Mr Pearce, as he was presented in the memory of his son who passed away at the age of 26.
"My ex-wife and I purchased the dog and presented it to the school because [my son] had an absolute affinity with animals," he said.
The donation represented the kind of man John Pearce will be remembered as; selfless, kind-hearted and caring.
His reputation was obvious at the Eaglehawk's 50th Dahlia and Arts Festival, where the school community came together to build a float honoring him.
"I'm just in awe of the effort they put in," Mr Pearce said.
"I found out later that the Karen students, the indigenous students and the GROW Program students, they worked together as a team; that sort of collaboration and stuff is just brilliant, I love it."
Compared to the 1970s, Eaglehawk Secondary College has changed significantly, with new buildings, a relocated Wes Vine Hall and upgraded facilities.
But to Mr Pearce, the school wasn't about the buildings, but the people.
"The thing that stuck with me most is the things that haven't changed; the families, the staff, the community, the people," he said. "I'm not a great believer that buildings or programs or educational jargon makes schools, it's the people.
"I've been fortunate enough to work with people and teach kids who became my heroes.
"What a great place to be in, where the people you work with and the people you work for become your heroes."
Working at the school was all about connecting with the students, Mr Pearce said.
And one of the easiest ways for him to do so was through volleyball.
"At one stage when we peaked, we had 36 teams playing in the local competition, all at once," he said. "And six of them were staff, student teams.
"The impact that had on staff and student relationships was fantastic."
A key memory for Mr Pearce was orchestrating a volleyball marathon in the 1980s, with two teams playing non-stop for 52 hours, briefly breaking the world record before being beaten by an international military team.
"It proved to me the point wasn't the destination, it was the journey and the experience," he said.
"The emotion seeing what these kids had achieved and seeing the support they got from their community was just overwhelming.
"It was life changing in lots of ways and there's that special bond with all those kids who are now probably in their 50s."
In terms of legacy, one thing that would remain long after Mr Pearce was gone was Eaglehawk Secondary College's transition program.
Mr Pearce would personally drive a small group of primary school students to Eaglehawk for a tour of the school.
Mr Pearce said it was "always the best time".
"The conversation used to be absolutely wonderful and I thought, 'what are these kids doing talking to this old man?' But they didn't see me as an old man, there's no doubt about that.
"If you show them a positive, open side to you, they respond."
The transition program was about developing relationships, connecting with potential high school students and their families.
It was empowering for the students to have someone at the school who knew their names from day one, Mr Pearce said.
With more than five decades in public education Mr Pearce said it was amazing to see the work teachers and staff could do in a "crucified and underfunded" system.
"Given the disproportionate funding [between the public and private education systems], I think it's done an absolutely amazing job, it has lived the values of community," he said.
"I'm absolutely appalled by the fact that the funding for schools that want to set up outside the public system is so generous and so excessive that public schools have to get by on a shoestring, so I think what they've achieved is absolutely amazing.
"And I think they epitomize what community's all about that. I think kids should go to their community school, and that reinforces the strengths of families and people knowing each other."
In retirement, Mr Pearce said he was looking forward to spending more time with his family, at his beach house in Ocean Grove and dedicating more time to his love of community radio.
He can be heard on community radio station Phoenix FM 106.7 on Monday and Tuesday mornings from 7am and Fridays at 12pm.
