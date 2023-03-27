As the days get cooler, the first of the autumn colour is starting to create a blush across the landscape.
Bendigo woke to a rainy, autumn start to the week, with the grey days forecast to continue for a few days.
Temperatures are set to hover around early 20s until the end of the week, but the days of showers and possible late afternoon thunderstorms are predicted to clear by Thursday.
Clearer days will mean drops in overnight temperatures, with minimums of 7 degrees by the weekend.
Other news:
The Bureau of Meteorology's long-range weather forecast through until June has indicated that below median rainfall is very likely, along with maximum and minimum temperatures being warmer than median, in line with the current El Nino watch.
The predicted warmer conditions this week will make getting out and exploring the landscape for the wonders of autumn colour - such as around Lake Weeroona in Bendigo - a great escape.
You'll also find colour in Rosalind Park and the Botanical gardens, as well as the smaller parks dotted around the city.
Take a road trip and check out the displays at Heathcote, Castlemaine and Daylesford - and travel by way of quieter country roads for some spectacular views.
Honour Avenue in Macedon has one of the state's best displays this time of year.
If you're heading north, Echuca and Moama put on a show worth the trip for.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.