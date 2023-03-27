Martin, Roberts inside top 40 in feature events

Bendigo golfers Andrew Martin and Jazy Roberts produced solid performances over the weekend.
Martin played on the Asian Tour where he finished tied for 31st at the World City Championship in Hong Kong.
Rain forced organisers to cut the tournament from four rounds to three.
After a 73 on day one, Martin found form with rounds of 65 and 69 to finish three-under par for the tournament.
His form on day two and three will give him some confidence heading into this week's final event on the Australasian PGA Tour - The National.
Martin goes into the final event in fourth place on the order of merit. The top three at the end of this week earn a DP World Tour card.
Martin, who sits 24 points behind third-placed Tom Power Horan, is likely to need at least top-10 finish at The National to have any chance of reeling in Power Horan.
Meanwhile, Roberts finished tied for 25th at the women's NSW Open at Tuncurry.
The young amateur star had rounds of 76, 73, 77 to be tied for 25th.
