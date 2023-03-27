Bendigo needs links with other cities on climate action: think tank

Bendigo needs to be part of a bigger network of centres looking at how to tackle issues around climate change, a think-tank in the city has heard.
The importance of capital city-level networks on climate action has already been proven, with a widening of that system required.
"We need connections between Bendigo, other parts of the state, other parts of the country, other parts of the world," Professor Lauren Rickards, director of the Climate Change Adaptation Lab at La Trobe University, said.
"We see at the capital city level how important city-to-city networks have been in climate change action."
Professor Rickards was a speaker at the Victoria Drought Resilience Adoption and Innovation Hub at La Trobe University's Bendigo campus on March 23.
The hub was one of eight national hubs funded by the Australia Government to "enhance drought preparedness and resilience through economic, environmental, and community initiatives".
Speakers from the agriculture sector, water management authorities and local government shared their ideas on how to address water insecurity.
Referencing an Academy Award-winning film, Professor Rickards said the approach to addressing climate change needed to be Everything, Everywhere, All At Once; led by communities and people but with support from governments.
"There can be an abuse of the bottom up approach in the absence of top-down support, that kind of 'she'll be right' approach," she said.
"What we really need to see is coordination between the different levels of government, between different levels of social organisations, but more importantly, we actually need the horizontal connections."
Scientists around the world have said action must be taken now to avoid irreversible consequences of climate change.
The latest report from United Nations body the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) outlined what has been done and what must be done to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and keep global warming to less than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
Professor Rickards - who contributed to the IPCC report - said the impacts of climate change were already being felt across the world.
"We know that today's circumstances are not perfect, and so this is the time when we need to pull our socks up and really start addressing a whole range of things, whether it's environmental unsustainable and biodiversity loss, whether it's loss of social relations and issues of inequality," she said.
"These are the things that are going to make us predisposed to being impacted by climate change, so there's so much we need to do."
Professor Rickards said initiatives like the hub were important to drive climate change resilience on multiple levels.
"The drought hub is important for bringing together all of the different stakeholders who have to work on drought resilience from universities through the government, through to farmers, local communities, and non-profit organisations," she said.
"It's a really important space in which to create collective solutions."
Extreme weather events also highlighted the importance of community organisations and volunteers, Professor Rickards said.
"You've got people, individuals, families, organisations, networks that are ready and able to actually work together and to do what's necessary," she said.
"As someone who loves sport, it kind of seems obvious to me that sport's important, but it's really important for disaster resilience for all sorts of reasons, because it creates a base not just for physical fitness and mental health, but connections, social relationships."
Professor Rickards said climate change would lead to more frequent and severe disasters, putting pressure on volunteers.
"Volunteers rely on volunteers being able to respond, and so we need to really think about how to help each other in these creative ways," she said.
"That raises a whole range of things that governments need to do. We need to see some shifts in policy, priorities and resourcing. We need to be basically adapting anything that we want to maintain into the future."
Earlier this month, the Bureau of Meteorology declared an El Nino Watch, which indicated a 50 per cent chance of a hot, dry weather system developing during winter or spring.
Scientists have warned climate change would increase the frequency of extreme weather patterns, with little time to recover from the last before the next.
"We are already at the point of more extremes: La Nina is still likely to bring strong, episodic rainfall and floods; aside from that, severe drought and heat is now as likely in 'neutral' conditions as in El Nino," Victoria drought hub director Professor Michael Tausz said.
"The last El Nino in 2015 brought severe drought to Victoria, Tasmania, southern South Australia and tropical Queensland, but spared the Northern Territory and NSW. The most recent droughts and severe bushfires happened during neutral conditions."
Professor Rickard said there was a risk of focusing on previous disasters and not looking ahead.
"We're still picking up the pieces from the millennium drought," she said. "Then we've had the fires, the floods.
"That means that we need to get better and better at really efficient, fast disaster recovery so that we can actually go, better placed, into the next situation."
The IPCC report painted the picture that time is running out to address climate change.
"More than a century of burning fossil fuels as well as unequal and unsustainable energy and land use has led to global warming of 1.1 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels," the report said.
"Every increment of warming results in rapidly escalating hazards. More intense heatwaves, heavier rainfall and other weather extremes further increase risks for human health and ecosystems.
"In every region, people are dying from extreme heat. Climate-driven food and water insecurity is expected to increase with increased warming.
"When the risks combine with other adverse events, such as pandemics or conflicts, they become even more difficult to manage."
The report said greenhouse gas emissions should be decreasing now and will need to be cut by almost half by 2030 if warming is to be limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
