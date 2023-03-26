Eaglehawk, South Bendigo finish on the podium after AVSL play-offs

EAGLEHAWK and South Bendigo marked great ends to Athletics Victoria Shield League track and field season by being third in premier and division two.
The finale to the 2022-23 season was run on Saturday afternoon at five venues across the state as clubs vied for premiership glory or to avoid relegation.
Under the playoffs format, athletes could contest four events in both rounds, but only three highest scores and a relay were added to the club's score.
There were many outstanding performances at Athletics Bendigo's home in Retreat Road, Flora Hill.
Eaglehawk faced a great challenge against the powerful metropolitan clubs in Premier division.
The Hawks scored 83,426 points to be third in a race led by Diamond Valley, 111,708; and Essendon, 93,079.
New opponents for Eaglehawk next season will be Wendouree and Mentone who were top two in division two and move up as Wyndham and Chilwell were relegated.
South Bendigo's tally of 39,537 points earned third place in division two.
A 10-club field in division two for 2023-24 will include South Bendigo and Bendigo Harriers which scored 28,121 to be eighth, but was well clear of Geelong Guild and Sandringham.
As Geelong and Sandringham are dropped, Eureka and South West move up.
Bendigo University was not in the playoffs race in division five.
In the race for the Most Valuable Athlete points in Saturday's action, Eaglehawk's Cameron Smith scored 1513 points to be second.
A second-year competitor in the under-18 class, Smith starred at high jump, 1.88m; triple jump, 13.28m; 200m, 23.51; and 4 x 400m relay.
A young star in the under-14 category, South Bendigo's Kai Norton was ninth in the MVA standings on 1395 points.
Norton excelled at hammer, 39.62m; discus, 31.68m; and triple jump, 11.50m.
A great run by Eaglehawk included the performances of William Beaton and Cooper Richardson to be 14th and 20th on 1368 and 1344 points.
Beaton was in the under-18 class and hit a mark of 31.56m at discus; reached 12.22m at triple jump; ran the 200m in 24.33; and teamed with Hugh Richard, Daniel Chisholm and Cameron Smith to win the 4 x 400m relay.
A high for Richardson who is in the under-14 category was a score of 478 points for a 24.64 run in the 200m.
Richardson threw the discus 24.36m, and leapt 10.12m at triple jump.
Also in the top 100 in the MVA race were Eaglehawk's Madelyn Beaton, 1266; Angus McKindlay, 1243; Terry Hicks, 1185; Daniel Chisholm, 1181; and Alyssa Beaton, 1153.
South Bendigo's Carol Coad scored 1136 points; as Eaglehawk's Sophie Scoble, 1126; Olivia Graham, 1124; Giselle Hattingth; 1094; and Bendigo Harriers' Reeve Evans, 1091, were in the top 100 for the round.
Other top performers across the day included Olivia Graham, 51.06m at hammer; South Bendigo's Oliver Muggleton, 200m in 22.93; South Bendigo's Jasper Seymour and Emma Berg, 40.85m and 40.25m at discus. Victorian open champion, Angus McKindlay won the 400m hurdles heat in 56.42 seconds.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.