Eaglehawk, South Bendigo finish on the podium after AVSL play-offs

By Nathan Dole
Updated March 27 2023 - 10:48am, first published 10:44am
Eaglehawk's Cameron Smith had a sensational summer in track and field events. Picture by Darren Howe

EAGLEHAWK and South Bendigo marked great ends to Athletics Victoria Shield League track and field season by being third in premier and division two.

