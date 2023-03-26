Bendigo Advertiser
Smyth injury takes gloss off Bendigo City victory

By Adam Bourke
Updated March 27 2023 - 9:37am, first published 9:30am
Keegan Smyth faces a lengthy stint on the sidelines after breaking his leg in Saturday's win over Surfside Waves. Picture by Noni Hyett

Bendigo City FC's first win of the season was tarnished by a serious injury to key recruit Keegan Smyth.

