Smyth injury takes gloss off Bendigo City victory

Bendigo City FC's first win of the season was tarnished by a serious injury to key recruit Keegan Smyth.
The classy midfielder suffered a broken leg in the first half of Bendigo City's 6-0 win over Surfside Waves in round two of the State League Five West competition.
The injury continues a frustrating run of bad luck for the former Eaglehawk playing coach.
"It looks like he needs surgery, so it's a big loss for us,'' Bendigo City coach Greg Thomas said of Smyth.
"He'd come back from a few niggling injuries and he was building a good fitness base. He was starting to look really good for us and for this to happen is really disappointing for him.
"He's exactly what we needed - that experienced head in the middle of the park.
"It was hard to see how the injury actually happened. It was just a challenge, with no malice in it, but he has a break just above his ankle.
"We won't know how long he's out for until after he sees the surgeon."
After losing 2-0 to Balmoral in round one, Bendigo City bounced back strongly against Surfside.
Speedy striker Luke Burns opened the scoring late in the first half before Thomas doubled the lead from the penalty spot 14 minutes into the second half.
Midfielder Alex Caldow found the back of the net after some fine lead up play to make it 3-0.
City finished the game with a lurry of goals.
Substitute Daniel Purdy scored twice in the space of three minutes and recruit Chidinma Esomeju scored his first goal for his new club.
"The first half we were in control, but we didn't take our chances,'' Thomas said.
"We got that first goal just before half-time and then we changed a couple of things up at the break.
"I thought we were really good in the second half.
"Putting a few goals away was something we really needed.
"It was a good rebound from last week.
"We've had quite a few new players come in, so we're still finding our way, but hopefully we can build from that performance with a few big games to come in the next few weeks."
The Bendigo City reserves had a 3-0 win over Surfside.
Ruben White, Andrew Robinson and Sean Boxshall scored in the team's first win of the season.
Bendigo City hosts its first home game of the season next Saturday.
Fourth-placed City tackles bottom side Tarneit United at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve from 5pm.
The reserves clash is scheduled to start at 3pm.
Bendigo City is third on the reserves ladder, while Tarneit United is last.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.