How a pandemic can affect the rate and severity of domestic violence in rural women was just one of the many topics pondered upon by health professionals at a COVID-19 research marathon in Bendigo.
La Trobe's Rural Health School building was full of a range of specialists over two days, all with one goal - working out how the COVID-19 pandemic made its mark on communities.
The COVIDTHON, organised by Bendigo Health with support from La Trobe Rural Health School and the Centre for Victorian Data Linkage, was a rare opportunity for like-minded professionals to access multiple state-wide health data sets with the ability to translate it meaningfully.
Data scientists, epidemiologists, researchers, clinicians and health information managers from across the state worked together, using linked health data to understand the impacts of COVID, how better care can be provided for COVID patients and the long-term impact it will have on the community.
Bendigo Health Research director associate professor Angela Crombie was impressed by the headway made at the event.
"We have huge amounts of health data, but very rarely are we able to have all these professionals in one room and have them generate preliminary evidence of COVID-related variations in healthcare," she said.
"There were five teams all set up with their different hats on and they all covered their own aspect of the research.
"We had people looking into long-COVID and the risk factors and characteristics around it, the impact of the pandemic on surgery delays, a model surrounding confounding factors such as cardiovascular disease and how it can be used on other conditions and a table looking at the mental health impacts.
"They're coming at it from the diversity side, such as gender and age, but also the metro versus regional inequality as well."
While in two days, this data will not be turned into definite answers, but participants are making headway into finding those definite conclusions in the future.
"The teams will hopefully continue working on the data they've been able to access this weekend," associate professor Crombie said.
OTHER STORIES:
"They will be able to create a robust program going forward."
Department of Health principal analyst Dennis Wollersheim said as someone who looks at this data every day, he was impressed by the work done in the room.
"Just having a wide set of minds looking at one set of data, it's just so rich," he said.
"When you have 10 minds in the room, there's 10 ways of looking at a problem.
"Coupled with a broader access to different data than we at the Department do, it's a great way of doing it I think."
La Trobe Rural Health School associate dean Leese Hooker said the students, who hailed from a range of disciplines, were lucky to have this opportunity others may not have.
"It was great exposure for them," she said.
"Being able to collaborate with data scientists and looking at how to analyse the sets, with the statisticians and talking to health services and more has been really beneficial."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.