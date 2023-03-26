Bendigo Advertiser
COVIDTHON makes headway into answering unknowns surrounding COVID-19

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated March 27 2023 - 9:10am, first published 4:00am
Teams looked into a range of topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic at this weekend's COVIDTHON. Picture by Alex Gretgrix

How a pandemic can affect the rate and severity of domestic violence in rural women was just one of the many topics pondered upon by health professionals at a COVID-19 research marathon in Bendigo.

