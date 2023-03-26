Bendigo Advertiser
Cobras hold off Jets to win women's second XI grand final

Updated March 26 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
Califronia Gully's successful BDCA women's second XI team.

The California Gully Cobras won the BDCA women's second XI premiership when they defeated Strathfieldsaye by 13 runs in Sunday's grand final.

Local News

