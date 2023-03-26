Cobras hold off Jets to win women's second XI grand final

The California Gully Cobras won the BDCA women's second XI premiership when they defeated Strathfieldsaye by 13 runs in Sunday's grand final.
It was the first time California Gully has won a women's cricket flag.
Hannah Kenny (33 retired), Gail Galvin (27 retired) and Roslyn Hynes (25) batted superbly to lead the Cobras to 2-142 off 20 overs.
Charlotte Dashwood (0-14 off four overs) was the most economical bowler for the Jets, while Steph Mayes (1-26) and Britt Tangey (1-28) were their wicket-takers.
The Jets needed a fast start with the bat and they got it from Tangey.
The Jets' opener hit seven boundaries on her way to 44 retired off 33 balls and player of the match honours.
Mayes (33 not out off 33 balls) and Sharon Kemp (20 retired off 35 balls) batted well for the Jets, but the Cobras' bowlers and fielders held their nerve in the latter overs.
The Jets needed 50 runs off their final five overs to win the game.
Despite some good batting from Mayes, they finished 1-129 off 20 overs - 13 runs short of the Cobras.
Galvin completed a fine all-round game for the Cobras by taking 1-17.
Cal Gully's accuracy with the ball proved decisive. The Cobras conceded just 17 extras, while the Jets had 37 sundries.
