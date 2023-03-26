Square caps golden year with historic first women's cricket flag

Golden Square claimed its first BDCA women's first XI premiership in emphatic style on Sunday.
The Bulldogs completed a perfect season when they defeated Sandhurst by 80 runs in the grand final.
A batting masterclass from opener Sarah Mannes and a fine swing bowling display from Paige Conder set up Square's big win.
"On Thursday night, Matt Christie gave the girls a talk about how great it would be to have the first women's premiership team photo on the wall of the clubrooms,'' Golden Square captain Megan Baird said.
"That's what we were striving to do today and we've done it. We're a very close group... it's pretty special."
After winning the toss and batting, Square set an imposing total of 4-145 off 25 overs thanks largely to its two premier players - Mannes and Tammy Norquay.
Mannes was the aggressor and layed shots to all parts of the oval, while Norquay, who created BDCA history earlier this season by becoming the first player to make a century in the women's first XI competition, worked the ball around.
The dynamic duo added 98 for the first wicket before Sandhurst spinner Kate Shallard removed Norquay for 36 off 60 balls.
Mannes didn't look like going out. She raced to 50 off 40 balls and was 66 off 53 deliveries when she was run out with six overs remaining.
Sarah Perry chipped in with 17 off 19 balls at the end of the innings.
Mel Lowther (2-36) and Shallard (1-23) were the wicket-takers for Sandhurst.
The Dragons needed someone in their top four to replicate Mannes' knock, but their hopes were dashed early.
In the space of eight deliveries the Dragons lost their three best batters - Shallard (3), Amanda O'Neill (11) and skipper Maree Pearce (0) - to fall from 0-14 to 3-14.
A middle-order collapse of 3-1 in seven balls put the result well and truly beyond doubt.
Conder terrorised the Sandhurst batting line-up.
Square's opening bowler had brilliant figures of 4-19 off her five overs.
12-year-old young gun Sienna Barnett (2-9 off five overs) picked up two wickets in one over, while Baird (1-11) grabbed the crucial early wicket of Shallard.
With Sandhurst 7-31 it appeared as though the game would finish early, but Emily Lenaghan and Lowther made Square earn it.
Lenaghan (18 not out) and Lowther (13 not out) added an unbroken stand of 34 to lift their side to 7-65 off 25 overs.
Mannes was named player of the match for her brilliant 66, which included eight boundaries.
"Sarah is incredible, she's so good to watch,'' Baird said of Mannes.
"Just watching her bat at training is mesmerizing.
"For her to bat the way she did today was fantastic. She's such a great leader and she showed that today."
The historic premiership win was extra special for the skipper.
The Baird family is synonymous with Golden Square Cricket Club and she recently found out she's pregnant and expecting twins.
"I wouldn't have been playing if we weren't a chance to play in a grand final,'' Baird said.
"It's a good story for me to tell them (the twins) when they get older."
