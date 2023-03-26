The Bendigo Botanic Gardens' Garden of the Future was full to the brim with smells of traditional cooking and the sweet music of many Hispanic cultures over the weekend.
Organisers of the Bendigo Latin Festival couldn't have asked for a more perfect backdrop for their event as it drew crowds from all across the country.
After a drowsy first try last year, Hispanos Unidos de Victoria president Jorge Restrepo said every report from the March 25 event was "very positive".
"It was just an amazing day, we were so happy with how it all turned out," he said.
"Last year we had such poor weather and we had maybe 600 people attend, but this time around we had more than 4000 come.
"It was great to see so many enjoying the day."
The garden came to life, with Spanish and Latin American music, stalls from more than 20 vendors and, of course, traditionally made food.
Which was one of the highlights of the day according to Mr Restrepo.
"We wanted to have more choice this year," he said.
"My mum had a stall set up and she said she had so many come and buy from her.
"After all the work we as a small committee put in, we were very pleased with the result."
Throughout the day, patrons also enjoyed activities such as pinata games and free lessons on traditional Hispanic dances.
"We are included more new business from Latin Americans, mainly residing in Melbourne and we had more dancing groups and coming also from Melbourne," Mr Restrepo said.
"We still had people dancing until late in the night, they were having so much fun."
Mr Restrepo said the team was looking forward to coming back just as strong, if not bigger, next year.
"A lot of people told us they would see us next year already so that gives us hope," he said.
"The only change we might make is maybe running it a little shorter, it's a long day for us to organise and run.
"But we're looking forward to what 2024 might bring."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
