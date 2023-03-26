Jones, Bailey win gold at Oceania cycling titles

Teenagers Lilyth Jones and Belinda Bailey continued Bendigo's gold rush at the Oceania Track Championships in Brisbane.
On Saturday night, Jones won the under-19 women scratch race, while Bailey surged home to win a thrilling under-19 women elimination race.
Jones rode the 30km scratch race in a time of 11:48.10 to collect her first major individual gold medal, while Bailey was seventh in the same race.
In the elimination race, Bailey edged out fellow Australians Sally Carter and Lauren Bates in a sprint to the finish. Jones was eighth and another Bendigo rider, Lucy Hall, was 15th.
The success of Bailey and Jones came 24 hours after Alessia McCaig and Blake Agnoletto won gold medals.
McCaig and her Aussie team-mates Kristina Clonan and Molly McGill powered through the 750m in 47.603 seconds to edge out New Zealand by 0.098 of a second in the final of the elite women team sprint.
Agnoletto led the Australian squad to victory in the team pursuit gold medal race against New Zealand.
The Aussies rode the 4km event in a slick time of 3:51.233, with the Kiwis 3.199 seconds behind.
Agnoletto also finished sixth in the elite men's scratch race.
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local sport news
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.