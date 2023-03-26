Bendigo Advertiser
Jones, Bailey win gold at Oceania cycling titles

By Adam Bourke
Updated March 26 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 11:30am
Lilyth Jones defeated a high-class field in the scratch race.

Teenagers Lilyth Jones and Belinda Bailey continued Bendigo's gold rush at the Oceania Track Championships in Brisbane.

