Gallant Herbert beaten by McIlroy in high-quality contest

Bendigo's Lucas Herbert stretched world number three Rory McIlroy to the limit in their round of 16 clash at WGC Dell Match Play in Austin, Texas.
McIlroy needed nine birdies and 18 holes to defeat Herbert 2-up in an enthralling contest.
Herbert shot six-under par himself - seven birdies and one bogey.
"I've got nothing but just pride for the way I played," Herbert said after the match.
"Pushed him all the way to the end. I just didn't feel like there was a hell of a lot more I could have done. I played really, really nicely.
"Played nicely for four days in a row, so it's frustrating to finish the tournament here. Just really proud of myself."
McIlroy birdied the opening hole and never trailed, but he couldn't put Herbert away until the 18th.
It looked as though Herbert's tournament would end on the 17th hole, but he nailed a monster birdie putt to extend the match to the 18th.
He took an iron off the tee on the short par-four 18th and found the fairway bunker, while McIlroy set up his ninth birdie of the day by belting a driver hole high to the left of the green.
A gracious McIlroy, who went on to defeat Xander Schauffele in their quarter-final clash, congratulated Herbert on his play after the match.
"I think I was 16-under for the two rounds of golf I've played today, so it just sort of shows you the caliber you need to play at to complete out here and try to beat some of these guys," McIlroy said.
"If you look at the stats over the last three days, Lucas probably played some of the best golf of everyone, so I knew I was in for a tough game.
"I needed every one of those birdies to beat Lucas. He played great, as well."
The round of 16 finish was expected to push Herbert inside the top 50 in the world rankings, but final calculations have him 51st.
The top 50 players at the end of this event qualify for the US Masters at Augusta in a fortnight.
Herbert is one place short and he'll have the next two weeks off before a potential return in the RBC Heritage in South Carolina from April 13-16.
