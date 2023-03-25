Bendigo Advertiser
Gallant Herbert beaten by McIlroy in high-quality contest

By Adam Bourke
Updated March 26 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 10:30am
Lucas Herbert gave Rory McIlroy a major scare at the WGC Match Play event.

Bendigo's Lucas Herbert stretched world number three Rory McIlroy to the limit in their round of 16 clash at WGC Dell Match Play in Austin, Texas.

