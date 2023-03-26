BDCA GRAND FINAL: The Roos' tactic that bucked the norm, but paid the ultimate dividend

FORMER Australian Test captain Ian Chappell is well known for his philosophy of "nine times out 10 you bat first; the 10th time you think about it and then bat".
It's a mantra too that has been synonymous with the Bendigo District Cricket Association grand final over the past three-and-a-bit decades.
Between 1990 and 2022, of the 32 BDCA grand finals played the captain who won the toss had chosen to bat first 28 times.
Strathdale-Maristians too would have batted first at the QEO had they won the toss for Saturday's grand final against Kangaroo Flat.
But the Roos won the toss and instead bucked the norm of opting to put runs on the board first by doing what has served them so well this season and that's bowl first.
Skipper Jake Klemm won the toss and for the 10th time in their 18 games this season the Roos opted to send the opposition in.
To give that some context, there were only 10 other times across the first XI season where a team won the toss and bowled.
Ultimately, the move again paid dividends for the Roos as bowling first paved the way for a five-wicket win over the Suns and the club's first flag for 18 years.
The Suns - chasing a fourth-consecutive premiership - compiled 8-203 off their 45 overs before the Roos answered with 5-204 off 40.4 overs, making it now all three grand finals of the one-day era of the BDCA where the team batting second has won the flag.
"It's something we spoke about from early in the season and the thinking behind bowling first so often is it's a chance for us to go out as a group and have 11 blokes involved in the game straight away," said Klemm, who played a strong captain's game with 60 with the bat, 1-34 with the ball and the direct hit run-out of Suns' batsman Grant Waldron.
"Everyone is invested in the game from ball one and I found that really beneficial for our group and it then just flowed on into our batting later in the day.
"It was a tactic for us this year and I'm glad to say it paid off."
It was a tactic that yielded a 9-1 record for the Roos, with the only time the decision to bowl first backfired when they were upset by Sandhurst in round 11.
That game against the Dragons back on January 28 was the last loss for the Roos, with the grand final victory their eighth win in a row.
The Roos won the flag despite an ordinary day in the field when they dropped six catches, including gifting Suns' opener Daniel Clohesy (70) four chances.
Yet while the Roos struggled when the ball was in the air, they did inflict three run-outs during the Suns' innings.
"I'm not sure what to put it down to today... we've caught really well as a team this year," Klemm said.
"I reckon before today we'd only dropped about three catches for the year and had barely had a run-out, then today we put down six chances and get three run-outs.
"Cricket works in funny ways; I don't think it was nerves because everyone was really calm going into the game and knew what they had to do.
"Overall, I'm just really proud of the boys and for the work we've put in over the whole year.
"Particularly since the Christmas break everyone really brought in and was on the same page and it's a great result for the club."
Saturday's premiership capped a dream first season as captain of the Roos for Klemm, who took over the reins from Chris Barber.
Both played outstanding games, with Barber earning the Taylor-Walsh Medal as the best player in the grand final for his exhilarating knock of 86 off 95 balls.
Barber's innings included a 118-run partnership for the second wicket with Klemm.
"The best part about today is a lot of us have been playing together since we were kids and all come through together," Barber said.
"We've had Burnsy (Adam Burns) looking after us as that elder statesman and it has obviously been a journey to get today.
"Looking back, losing the grand final two years ago was an experience we learned a lot from and to do it today against a quality side like Strathdale with so many mates who I've grown up playing cricket with is just awesome."
The Kangaroo Flat premiership side featured two sets of brothers in the Barbers, Daniel and Chris, and the Klemms, Jake and Dylan.
In what was an ending that couldn't have been scripted any better for the Roos' faithful, fittingly it was the club's 41-year-old stalwart Adam Burns who hit the winning runs with a boundary through cover off Sam Johnston.
Burns is now a three-time premiership player for the Roos having played in the back-to-back flags of 2004 and 2005 before the 18-year wait for number three and enduring two losing grand finals (2007 and 2021) in between.
"When you win a flag early in your career you probably take it a bit for granted, so to have gone 18 years without winning another one... I'm pretty emotional at the moment," Burns said.
"A lot of these guys I've helped bring through over the past 15 or so years and that's what makes this so special today."
For the Suns it was a disappointing end after what had been a dominant home and away season where they had finished on top of the ladder three games clear.
But they met their match in the finals, losing twice to Kangaroo Flat after also being defeated by the Roos in the qualifying final seven days earlier.
The Suns' innings on Saturday started with what was the best opening partnership in a grand final for 11 years when Daniel Clohesy (70) and skipper Cameron Taylor (41) put on 80 for the first wicket.
"It's obviously a disappointing way to end the season and it probably gets forgotten that there are some of us who have been on the end of a few of these now," said Suns' skipper Taylor.
"While we've always appreciated winning (the Suns had won eight of the previous 12 flags before Saturday) we've never taken anything for granted.
"We came here to win today and missed out, but full credit to Kangaroo Flat. They played a really good game of cricket and there is certainly no excuses from our end in terms of us doing the wrong things or playing poorly.
"I was pleased with the effort of all the boys because we did well to take it as deep as we did."
At Queen Elizabeth Oval
Strathdale Maristians 1st Innings
C TAYLOR lbw b J Klemm 41
D CLOHESY b Beith 70
G WALDRON run out 7
J NEYLON b Beith 15
J BARRI b A Burns 37
J VLAEMINCK run out 1
S JOHNSTON c Rutherford b Beith 17
B DEARAUGO run out 2
M WILKINSON not out 1
L JACOBS not out 3
Sundries 9
Eight wickets for 203
Fall: 80, 93, 140, 141, 142, 180, 195, 200.
Bowling: B Hamblin 9-1-42-0, A Burns 9-1-39-1, D Klemm 5-1-20-0, J Klemm 9-0-34-1, C Barber 5-0-22-0, K Beith 7-0-34-3, L Wight 1-0-11-0.
Batting Time: Overs: 45.
Kangaroo Flat 1st Innings
D BARBER c Clohesy b Pysing 14
C BARBER c Clohesy b Pysing 86
J KLEMM lbw b Taylor 60
J RUTHERFORD c Neylon b Johnston 1
D KLEMM not out 19
R O'KEEFE c DeAraugo b Pysing 4
A BURNS not out 7
Sundries 13
Five wickets for 204
Fall: 29, 147, 148, 178, 184.
Bowling: S Johnston 8.4-0-46-1, J Pysing 9-0-41-3, J Barri 8-0-33-0, B DeAraugo 6-0-26-0, C Taylor 7-0-36-1, J Vlaeminck 2-0-15-0.
Batting Time: Overs: 40.4.
Kangaroo Flat won on first innings.
Umpires: Peter Williams, Stephen Rainey.
