Gallant Pioneers give Rebels a scare in season-opener

It wasn't a win on the scoreboard, but the Bendigo Pioneers left Ballarat with more positives than negatives after their round one Coates Talent League Boys defeat to Greater Western Victoria Rebels.
Despite having 17 players unavailable because of injuries and illness, the Pioneers gave the Rebels a big scare at Mars Stadium.
The Rebels threatened several times to blow the Pioneers out of the water, but each time the Pioneers found a way to get back into the game.
The Rebels kicked the opening four goals of the game inside 15 minutes of play.
By midway through the second term the home side led by 28 points. However, the Pioneers didn't throw in the towel and they kicked the last four goals of the first half to cut the deficit to 10 points at the main break.
The Rebels had the better of the third quarter, kicking 3.4 to 1.3 to take a 23-point advantage into the final term.
It appeared as though the Rebels would cruise to a five-goal plus win, but the understrength Pioneers had other ideas.
The Pioneers got within nine points before the Rebels steadied with a goal via a Bendigo turnover.
The home side held on to win 11.9 (75) to 9.6 (60).
Best for the Pioneers were Tait Poyser, Tobie Travaglia, Bailey Cain, Tom Evans, Harley Reid and Oskar Smartt.
Evans and Reid were the only multiple goalkickers with two goals each.
The Pioneers host the Greater Western Sydney Academy at the QEO next Saturday from 12.30pm.
