Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Photos

BDCA GRAND FINAL MATCH REPORT: Roos bound to drought-breaking flag

By Luke West
Updated March 26 2023 - 1:05pm, first published March 25 2023 - 8:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

KANGAROO Flat defied the saying "catches win matches" to clinch its first Bendigo District Cricket Association premiership in 18 years on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.