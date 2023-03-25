BDCA GRAND FINAL MATCH REPORT: Roos bound to drought-breaking flag

KANGAROO Flat defied the saying "catches win matches" to clinch its first Bendigo District Cricket Association premiership in 18 years on Saturday.
Despite spilling six catches in the field against Strathdale-Maristians and at one stage looking like they could be chasing well over 200 at the QEO, the Roos prevailed by five wickets to win their first flag since 2005.
Strathdale-Maristians compiled 8-203 batting first off their 45 overs, before Kangaroo Flat needed 40.4 overs to reply with 5-204 on a perfect day for what was the BDCA's first trial of the stand-alone first XI grand final.
The key talking point at the innings break was would the Roos' dropped chances in the field come back to haunt them given the amount of times they let the Suns - particularly opener Daniel Clohesy - off the hook.
Yet bizarrely, while the Roos struggled when the ball was in the air, when it was on the ground they pounced on three opportunities to inflict a trio of run-outs.
Suns' opener Clohesy capped another fine season at the top of the order with a knock of 70 to be the top-scorer in the Strathdale innings.
Clohesy's 70 - his sixth score above 50 for the season - came with a slice of luck given he was dropped four times on 20 (by Kenny Beith), 45 (by Dylan Klemm), 51 (by Luke Wight) and 66 (by Jack Rutherford).
Clohesy and skipper Cameron Taylor laid a strong platform for the Suns after Kangaroo Flat bucked the norm in a grand final by winning the toss and bowling first.
It was the first time since Strathdale-Maristians in 2013 against Eaglehawk that the team which won the toss in a grand final opted to bowl first.
But it would have come as no surprise to the Suns that they were sent in given it was the 10th time Kangaroo Flat has done so this season - a result that yielded nine wins.
Taylor and Clohesy put on 80 for the first wicket, with the pair safely negotiating the dangerous new-ball attack of coach Brent Hamblin (0-42) and Adam Burns.
Taylor - who survived a confident caught behind shout early in his innings off Burns - had the majority of strike early, facing 36 of the first 50 balls of the game.
The openers batted together into the 22nd over until Roos' skipper Jake Klemm got the much-needed first breakthrough when Taylor (41) was trapped lbw playing a sweep shot.
Four overs later the Roos had their second wicket when Suns' coach Grant Waldron (7) was run out via a direct hit to the bowlers end from Klemm that left Strathdale 2-93.
That brought to the crease Jack Neylon - a batsman the seven Roos who played in the losing grand final to Strathdale two years ago may still be giving nightmares to given the dominant innings he played in that game.
From 2-93 Nelyon and Clohesy got the Suns through to 2-109 at the 30-over mark, with Clohesy bringing up his 50 just before the drinks break off 73 deliveries.
Entering the 36th over the Suns had progressed to 2-140 before the momentum of the game shifted completely as the Suns went from a position to launch to having to stabilise.
Over 36 bowled by Kenny Beith was the defining six balls of the innings for the Roos as it produced three wickets.
Firstly, Neylon (15) was bowled by Beith on ball two.
On ball five Clohesy's 150-minute innings, which featured six boundaries and one six, came to an end when too was bowled by Beith.
And then on ball six new batsman James Vlaeminck worked the ball to fine leg.
Vlaeminck (1) and James Barri completed one run, before Vlaeminck returned for a second and got more than halfway down the pitch, but Barri had settled for just one.
In a superb piece of teamwork Luke Wight fielded the ball, threw to Chris Barber, who then threw to Beith who ran out Vlaeminck at the bowlers end as he desperately scrambled to make his ground, but was short.
In the space of six balls the Suns had fallen from 2-140 to 5-142 as the Roos gained a major slice of momentum that they would carry through for the remainder of the game.
After the flurry of three quick wickets the Suns added a further 61 runs off the final nine overs, with the main late contributions from Barri (37), who hit a pair of impressive ramp boundaries off Burns, and Sam Johnston (17).
Beith finished with the Roos' best bowling figures of 3-34 off seven overs, while Burns (1-39) and Jake Klemm (1-34) each took one wicket apiece.
Klemm was unlucky not to have two wickets given two of the dropped Clohesy chances were off his bowling.
Needing to score at a run-rate of 4.5 to win the game, the Roos made sure they got ahead of what was required from the outset through the opening pair of the Barber brothers - Daniel and Chris.
Coming off 86 in the qualifying final win a week earlier, Daniel picked up from where he left off with three early boundaries off Sam Johnston as the Roos quickly knocked off 20 runs in the first three overs.
The Roos were 0-29 after five - in comparison the Suns had been 0-9 - before Strathdale got its first wicket in the sixth over when Daniel Barber (14) tried to hit the ball to the leg side, but instead it flew high to Clohesy at cover, who took the catch.
It was the first of three wickets for Suns' teenager Jack Pysing (3-41).
That wicket then set the stage for Chris Barber and skipper Klemm to produce the partnership that firmly put the Roos in the box seat.
Left-hander Barber took the attack to the Suns with what would be the man-of-the-match innings as he regularly found the boundary, while also picked off the singles to keep the scoreboard ticking over.
Barber struck five boundaries in his first 35 runs and later brought up his 50 off 49 deliveries with another four through cover.
Both Barber and Klemm played the situation perfectly as the runs flowed relatively risk-free for the pair, who would both end the game with half-centuries to their name.
They took the Roos to 1-85 off 15 overs at the first drinks break, to 1-108 off 20 and 1-139 off 25, leaving a target of 65 off the last 20 overs to win.
They put on 118 for the second wicket as they took the score to 147 before Klemm's innings came to an end at the hands of opposing skipper Taylor (1-36) lbw.
Klemm capped a memorable first season as Roos' skipper with a grand final innings of 60 off 75 balls with five boundaries.
English import Jack Rutherford (1), who had to leave immediately after the presentation to catch a flight home to England, fell to Sam Johnston (1-46) soon after with the score on 148.
The Roos later fell to 5-184 after the dismissals of Barber (86) and inclusion Ryan O'Keefe (4) as the never-say-die Suns gave themselves a glimmer of hope.
The dismissal of O'Keefe brought veteran Burns to the wicket to join Dylan Klemm with the Roos needing 20 to win off 40 balls.
The target was whittled down to single figures when Klemm (19 n.o.) launched Taylor over long-on for six.
And then fittingly it was 41-year-old Burns (7 n.o.) who finished the job for the Roos with a boundary off Johnston to tie the scores, and then another boundary - although it's only officially credited in the score as a single - through cover to deliver Kangaroo Flat its drought-breaking flag.
Before Saturday Burns, who played in the Roos' back-to-back flags of 2004 and 2005, had been the only player in the Kangaroo Flat side to play in a BDCA flag.
Now he has 10 new premiership team-mates.
Chris Barber was a deserving winner of the Taylor-Walsh Medal given the innings he played was pivotal in ensuring the Roos were always ahead of the game in the run-chase.
Barber spent 129 minutes at the crease and faced 95 balls in making 86, which included nine boundaries.
Kangaroo Flat premiership team - Jake Klemm (c), Chris Barber, Daniel Barber, Kenny Beith, Adam Burns, Brent Hamblin, Dylan Klemm, Ryan O'Keefe, Jack Rutherford, Campbell Smith, Luke Wight.
At Queen Elizabeth Oval
Strathdale Maristians 1st Innings
C TAYLOR lbw b J Klemm 41
D CLOHESY b Beith 70
G WALDRON run out 7
J NEYLON b Beith 15
J BARRI b A Burns 37
J VLAEMINCK run out 1
S JOHNSTON c Rutherford b Beith 17
B DEARAUGO run out 2
M WILKINSON not out 1
L JACOBS not out 3
Sundries 9
Eight wickets for 203
Fall: 80, 93, 140, 141, 142, 180, 195, 200.
Bowling: B Hamblin 9-1-42-0, A Burns 9-1-39-1, D Klemm 5-1-20-0, J Klemm 9-0-34-1, C Barber 5-0-22-0, K Beith 7-0-34-3, L Wight 1-0-11-0.
Batting Time: Overs: 45.
Kangaroo Flat 1st Innings
D BARBER c Clohesy b Pysing 14
C BARBER c Clohesy b Pysing 86
J KLEMM lbw b Taylor 60
J RUTHERFORD c Neylon b Johnston 1
D KLEMM not out 19
R O'KEEFE c DeAraugo b Pysing 4
A BURNS not out 7
Sundries 13
Five wickets for 204
Fall: 29, 147, 148, 178, 184.
Bowling: S Johnston 8.4-0-46-1, J Pysing 9-0-41-3, J Barri 8-0-33-0, B DeAraugo 6-0-26-0, C Taylor 7-0-36-1, J Vlaeminck 2-0-15-0.
Batting Time: Overs: 40.4.
Kangaroo Flat won on first innings.
Umpires: Peter Williams, Stephen Rainey.
