Walking wounded Pioneers fall to Rebels

The Bendigo Pioneers' girls were the walking wounded after a gallant performance in Ballarat on Saturday.
The Pioneers suffered their first loss of the Coates Talent League season when they went down to the Greater Western Victoria Rebels 7.8 (50) to 3.3 (21).
"We had a hard day,'' Pioneers' coach Whitney Kennedy said.
"We had five injuries and we were down to one on the bench at one stage.
"We had a dislocated shoulder, a concussion and three bad corkies. We lost both of our rucks.
"It was a highly-contested, physical game and, unfortunately, we lost some of our key players to injuries.
"I thought we fought the game out really well. Our fourth quarter was really good, despite the fact we had girls dropping like flies."
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local sport news
The Rebels dominated the first quarter and kept the Pioneers scoreless.
Bendigo fought back strongly in the second term to cut the deficit to seven points, but that was as close as the Pioneers would get.
The injuries took their toll on the Pioneers in the second-half and the Rebels added four goals to one to win by 29 points.
"Credit to the Rebels, they played well, we were outplayed and we'll take some really good learnings from it," Kennedy said.
Highly-rated duo Lila Keck and Lucia Painter impressed for the Pioneers, while two youngsters earned high praise from the coach.
"I thought Emma Daley and Gemma Roberts were outstanding,'' Kennedy said.
"It was fantastic to see them step up."
The Pioneers, who have a 1-1 record through two rounds, play their first home game next Saturday against the Greater Western Sydney Academy at the QEO from 10.30am.
