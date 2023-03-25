A northern Victorian council has agreed to assist in getting $250,000 that will help make twilight and night sporting matches possible in one of its townships.
At Tuesday's Campaspe Shire Council meeting, councillors agreed to apply for the funds that will be used to get the Rochester Recreation Reserve Moon Oval lighting upgrade project up and running.
Putting in the application was a matter of urgency for council as a March 27 deadline was attached to the application, which only opened a month ago.
Mayor Rob Amos said council was however unable to support an additional application for the federal government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program funding.
If unsuccessful, the resolution would have required council to fund the remaining $458,000 of the upgrade project which is on Crown land.
"Historically council has not funded projects located on Crown land and managed by a Committee of Management direct to the Crown," Cr Amos said.
"We need to develop a framework to guide council decision making regarding the contribution to capital infrastructure on Crown land."
The funding, if the application is successful, will come from the Sport and Recreation Victoria's Country Football Netball Program (CFNP).
The project has four major areas of eligibility, based on improvements or development of pavilions, ovals, lighting and energy/water efficiency.
Only rural, regional and outer metropolitan local government authorities are eligible to apply to the CFNP program and $250,000 is the maximum funding level.
Cr Amos said while it would not shy away from supporting the project, more clarity surrounding decisions on Crown land needed to be made.
"Council has identified the Moon Oval lighting upgrade as a priority project for the Rochester district, but to ensure fairness across the shire, we need to develop an official position on contributing to Crown Land assets," he said.
"We acknowledge the lighting upgrade is a worthwhile project and will support it with a staged funding approach."
"We commenced discussions regarding Crown Land capital projects across the Shire in late 2022, and a workshop has been organised with officers and councillors to expedite the progression of this overarching strategic piece of work.
"In the interim, officers will continue to actively seek out any other available funding opportunities that will assist to accelerate completion for the Rochester community."
The funding model has three elements, the first being the successful application to the football and netball program for $250,000, the second an application for $458,000 in funding through the LCRI program and the last a user group contribution.
The recreation reserve management committee and user groups have committed $392,000 to the project. Included in that total is an $80,000 water reimbursement.
Rochester's oval was one of three major initiatives listed in the meeting agenda that had been considered by council officers for recommendation.
The others were the Toolleen Recreation Reserve netball court renewal project and Lockington Recreation Reserve oval lighting upgrade.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
