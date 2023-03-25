Bendigo Advertiser
Campaspe Shire agrees to help get funds for Rochester Moon Oval lighting

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated March 26 2023 - 4:57pm, first published March 25 2023 - 5:00pm
Red football on a grass oval. Picture by Pixabay

A northern Victorian council has agreed to assist in getting $250,000 that will help make twilight and night sporting matches possible in one of its townships.

