Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL
Photos

Geary boys back where it all began at Canterbury Park

By Adam Bourke
Updated March 25 2023 - 6:46pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarryn Geary in action for Eaglehawk in Saturday's practice match. Picture by Adam Bourke

Eaglehawk's parochial fans were sporting grins as wide as Lake Neangar on Saturday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.