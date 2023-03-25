Geary boys back where it all began at Canterbury Park

Eaglehawk's parochial fans were sporting grins as wide as Lake Neangar on Saturday afternoon.
It was only a practice match, but a good sized crowd was at Canterbury Park to watch Eaglehawk dismantle Kerang in what was Jarryn and Kallen Geary's first game in the Borough's famous two blues colours since their junior days.
Jarryn, the former St Kilda skipper, played across half-back, while Kallen played in attack before they both spent the final quarter-and-a-half on the bench.
The Borough kicked six goals to one in the first term to set up what Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson described as "about an 80 or 90 point win" by the final siren.
"Geez, it makes a massive difference,'' Matheson said of having Jarryn and Kallen Geary in Eaglehawk jumpers.
"I've spent the past five years trying to work out how to stop Kal, so that's a good headache not to have. I'm not sure you can stop him.
"Jarryn's impact will be hard to measure. He'll find plenty of the footy, but his greatest impact will be the influence he has on others."
The Hawks' ball movement was a feature of their play early, while Cam McGlashan and Darcy Richards caused headaches for the Kerang defence.
New key position/ruckman Connor Dalgleish also impressed.
"Looking at the side today we had about nine players who either only played a couple of games last year or are completely new,'' Matheson said.
"It's still a work in progress, but everything we've worked on so far we've been able to implement.
"We'll keep working on some things and, hopefully, we're hitting our straps at the right time."
READ MORE: LVFNL season previews
The Hawks had Clayton Holmes, Joel Mullen, Liam Marciano, Oscar Madden and Dylan Hird on the sidelines for the practice match.
Matheson expected to have plenty of selection headaches in the week leading up to the club's season-opener against South Bendigo at Harry Trott Oval on April 15.
"It's a good problem to have and it's something we didn't have to contend with last year,'' he said.
BFNL round one - April 15
South Bendigo v Eaglehawk
Sandhurst v Kangaroo Flat
Golden Square v Kyneton
Maryborough v Castlemaine
Gisborne v Strathfieldsaye
